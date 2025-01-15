Two Dads and a Dog

A fur-ever family is formed in this unique love story of an adventurous couple with a Golden Retriever that embraces the beauty of Cape Cod.

A Golden Retriever & His Two Dads isn’t quite a classic tale (tail?) of love; it’s not quite a love triangle; and it’s not quite a travelogue either. What it is, is a combination of each—and more. It’s a heartwarming story that beautifully intertwines a burgeoning romance, the power of a sweet Golden Retriever, the allure of Cape Cod, and a hunch that something special was afoot.

Author Dan Perdios, living with AIDS since 1978, had only recently been dating movie producer James Egan when Egan shared that he would be spending two months on Cape Cod filming a new project and invited Perdios to come along. Perdios, however, was a package deal: where he went, so would his service Golden Retriever, Willy. Perdios had experienced hearing loss as a result of his disease, and Willy provided not only his unbridled enthusiasm but invaluable help as well.

Perdios recalls, “My relationship with James was still new and he wasn’t a dog person when we met. To keep me happy, he allowed Willy to be on the movie set with me. This would be a test.” But as any dog lover would guess, Willy won him over—as well as everyone who worked on the movie. The four-legged friend became somewhat of a therapy dog for the actors and the crew, providing humor, affection and much needed tension relief.

The movie, Wild About Harry, centered around the true story of Dennis native Gwen Wynne who grew up with two Dads and proved to be a pivotal project to Perdios. Formerly an AIDS activist, working on the film lifted the author’s spirit in ways he didn’t realize when he embarked on the adventure with Egan.

All the while, Cape Cod provided the scenic backdrop for this love story to unfold. The couple stayed in Sesuit Neck in East Dennis at the historic Captain Jonathan Howes home, originally built in 1755. The author laughs, “The home was beautiful. It had the original wide pine floors and low-lying doors and here we were with a long-haired Golden Retriever who was always wet and sandy. We were afraid we would ruin everything!” Willy was ten at the time of filming and Perdios was thrilled to share with him all the benefits the Cape has to offer. “Cape Cod is so dog-friendly. It feels like the Labrador and Golden Retriever capital of the world.” There are so many places to bring your dog, and the weather is great for a Golden,” he beams.

A Golden Retriever & His Two Dads details the trio’s 8-week adventure and how they took in so many of the Cape’s classic spots—a trip to the beach in Chatham, a visit with famed director John Waters in Provincetown, an ice cream treat at Four Seas in Centerville, and even a jaunt to Nantucket to visit the grave site of Jaws author, Peter Benchley. As the couple drove away with Dennis in the rear-view mirror, they made a commitment to finding a way to live here full time.

This sweet book is dedicated to Willy and the role he played in not only bringing them together but also solidifying their decision to make Cape Cod their permanent home.

Get ready to dog-ear your favorite pages of this uplifting story by purchasing your copy at our local Cape Cod bookstores or visit rescuedbygoldens.com.

Leslie Hatton is the assistant editor at Cape Cod Life Publications.