Journey’s End?

Beaches, Beaches and More: A 20 Year Journey Around the Coast of Cape Cod by local author Anthony Crookshank chronicles his 22-year journey traversing the sandy shores of the Cape.

Cover artwork, Pink Sunset, by Sarah Conrad-Ferm of Yarmouth Port.

“Once upon a time, I had the bright idea of setting up a goal for myself,” laughs Crookshank. “In a moment of lunacy, I decided I should walk all the way around the Cape on its beaches—I figured it would take a year or, two.” And slowly, over time, he found himself—22 years later—completing this goal.

For the first walk in 2001, Crookshank enlisted the company of his good friends Anne and Jerry Hazard. “It was from Chapin point by Barnstable Harbor in Dennis,” he recalls. “After that I kept walking other beaches, very rarely by myself.”

Many times, the author was joined by his late beloved dog, Chloe. He recalls, “Chloe joined us on several occasions and somehow always managed to get into trouble,” smiles Crookshank, who has dedicated a portion of profits from his book sales to finding a cure for canine cancer.

He shared many of his beach walks with various members of his family—his wife Pat, her sister Judy, his nephew Ryan, his son Jason, his daughter-in-law Amy, and his sister Connie—all of whom the author emphasizes he is extremely grateful for as he found their encouragement the motivation that he needed to keep going over the years. “Last, but for sure not least, is my longtime friend and ‘beach spouse’ Sandi Porter who, except for a couple walks, joined me the rest of the way around the Cape.” He jokes, “She put up with my nonsense and demands and couldn’t have been more helpful as we wound our way along the shore.”

Even after the completion of his walk and chronicles, with the help of his editor and friend Dan Forno, Crookshank still finds himself walking along the beaches of Cape Cod. He continues to keep his “beach spouse” company as she works to complete her own journey across the Cape’s beaches. Through his time making footprints in the sand, he notes that every Cape Cod beach is unique. When asked what he hopes readers take away from his book, he simply states, “The diversity and beauty of Cape Cod.”

And when he’s not walking for miles on the beach, Crookshank can be found spending time with his current dog Zoey, who he notes is just as mischievous as her predecessor Chloe.

Purchase Beaches, Beaches and More on Amazon. To learn more about canine cancer, or to donate, visit The National Canine Cancer Foundation at wearethecure.org.