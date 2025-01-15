Lab Report

For those who don’t know me, my name is Enzo and I am the Canine Product Reviewer (CPR) at Cape Cod Life Publications. I have worked here since I moved in with my human family at eight weeks old. My days are often busy and full, and always a pleasure to work with such dog-loving people. While there are many things I look forward to every day, one of my favorite responsibilities is testing and reviewing a variety of canine related products, experiences and gear. I’m thrilled to share some of my favorites with you in hopes you may enjoy them as much as I do.

Each day (twice in fact) I get to enjoy something that is perhaps one of the most important and impactful things in my life: my Nom Nom dietary regime. As they say, it isn’t a diet, it is a lifestyle. Two years ago, my human was frustrated with not finding any relief to my constant itching and licking of my paws; especially between my toes. It was incessant, and it seemed that the more I licked, the more they itched. Some diligent research led her to the unique fresh food company, Nom Nom. Tailored meals, formulated by veterinarians and other canine professionals create meal packs specifically for me. They arrive once a month in a huge box packed with ice packs. The unpacking and filling of the freezer is my favorite day of the month! At first, I of course knew I loved the taste—I prefer the turkey and the pork recipes—but in no time I had whittled down my figure by 15% and I didn’t even know I was overweight! Now I am fit, trim and full of energy. My itching paws issue has resolved, my human says my breath and ears are perfect—personally I didn’t think they weren’t—and the poop bags are a lot lighter. If you are looking for an answer to what ails you, give Nom Nom a try.

A big part of my days is spent playing with my toys, and I’m certain my human looks forward to it as much as I do. Without a doubt, our favorite brand of toys is Tall Tails—for me because they never seem to wear out, and that pesky squeaker is impossible to silence, and for my human, she always seems to smile at the various designs. We can spend hours where she tosses the plush treasure high in the air, and I do my very best Gronkowski end-zone catch, meet up with it for a perfect shag, and then celebrate with a touchdown dance, shaking the toy within an inch of its life; yet it is always ready for more.

My humans and I get away to Rangeley, Maine as often as we can. It has always been one of my favorite spots because my two best friends from the Cape, Phoebe and Blue, now live across the brook from us in Maine. Phoebe and Blue are retrievers of another variety, but I still love to play with them, even though they can barely keep up with me (all that Nom Nom). So, running through the brook and up and down the mountain can get gnarly. When I come home with scratches and scrapes, my human gets out Sam’s Soulutions Snout & Paw Potion. A nice massage of this all-natural lotion and my paws or nose are ready for another romp.

I’m always on the lookout to try new things or embark on interesting adventures, so if you have any great ideas to share, I’m all ears (well a lot of tail too).

Enzo F. Wagner, CPR

Cape Cod DOG

@capecodenzo