‘Tis the Season

How do you share the jolly and festive spirit this time of year? With the ones you love!

In the following pages three different vignettes celebrate the season in very unique ways. A simple, yet elegant, vintage skating and sledding party draws guests into the warmth and charm of the rustic interior of the original Wianno Post Office. As the winter sun dances with ice crystals in the cold air outside, inside, the warmth of friends, family and hot chocolate brings everyone together.

A New Year’s Eve celebration for two allows a moment of shared gratitude for the blessings of the season. The seasonal décor offers the home a different personality that takes center stage for the holidays.

A moody moment in a rustic barn conjures up a slower pace as cordials are sipped and candles flicker. A moment to take stock, and connect to those we never seem to find enough time with, is the best reason in the world to come together in this joyous season.

Over the River and Through the Woods

It’s coming on Christmas They’re cutting down trees They’re putting up reindeer And singing songs of joy and peace Oh, I wish I had a river I could skate away on… “River” by Joni Mitchell

Once upon a time, there was a tiny post office situated at the curve of Osterville’s Wianno Avenue. Originally built in the 1880s, the small structure was just the right size to serve the residents of the former 02655 zip code that mostly consisted of summer denizens. As the town grew, and transportation became more efficient, the need for a post office to serve that part of the quaint village in Barnstable became obsolete. In the 20th century, the building became a waystation for the busy postmen where they could temporarily deposit parcels and mail, and thereby avoid trips back into town throughout the day. The building was decommissioned in the 1970s and in 2023 was acquired the Osterville Historical Museum and added to their historic grounds.

Marc Sievers, owner of Fête Among the Flowers—a popular new shop on Osterville’s Main Street offering bespoke gifts and custom floral designs, hosts’ gifts, and everything needed for entertaining—has transformed this charming space to evoke memories of a bygone era. “My vision was to take a step back in time; to a place that now mostly exists in our memories and in our imaginations,” Sievers explains. “A great theme starts sometimes with a simple spark of imagination and my source of inspiration was the new charming collaboration between the chic home accessories company Caskata and illustrator and stationer Felix Doolittle, called ‘Winter’ with these festive wintry panoramas on fine porcelain.”

Sievers certainly leaned into that spark of inspiration with his interpretation of a winter sledding brunch. Caskata porcelain mugs of hot chocolate with melting handmade peppermint marshmallows, and flutes of mimosas are paired with French croissants, and macarons. Sumptuous florals and lush wintergreens showcase the designer’s special approach to incorporating natural elements to create a vibrant, layered and inviting scene. Over-sized paper cut-out snowflakes dance from the ceiling as vintage holiday lights provide a festive rainbow of daytime stars. Simple paper chains in red and green exemplify that imagination and creativity is all it takes to make any moment festive—two design traits Sievers has in spades.

“My background has been shaped by collaborating with the amazing creative teams at high-end brands, from Harry Winston to McLaren, and for steadfast brands like Williams-Sonoma, Food Network and others. No matter the discipline, great design has a universal element of narrative and story-telling. Whether that story is told with diamonds or florals, that is what I work to bring into and center any design challenge. That is why I embrace any idea from every bit of experience I have—it fuels my energy and my imagination. And often, the results even surprise me!” he says with a grin.

To see more of Sievers’ flair, visit Fête Among the Flowers at 13 Wianno Avenue in Osterville, or check out www.fete.shop.

Winter Wind Down

Simon Pearce glassware; including a collection of their iconic evergreen trees in varying sizes, styles and shapes, are clustered together with the Benson Decanter and the Shoreham Whiskey Glasses, and Hartland Cavendish Candlesticks provides the sparkle and play of light. A hand turned bowl made by Adam Moran anchors the artfully arranged table. A floral collection of natural elements found throughout the region this time of year has been creatively imagined by Alexandra Lang of Lily’s Florist and Gifts in South Yarmouth. Mosaic trees crafted by Tara Kiusalas.

After all of the hustle and bustle of the season, a quiet moment to reflect and connect is made possible by the warmth of candlelight and a cordial.

The rustic barn that has served as the backdrop and workshop for West Barnstable Tables for almost 55 years seemed to be a fitting place to showcase the special glow of the winter months. Dick Kiusalas started the company in 1970 after a brief career working for local newspapers as well as a draftsman for the Springfield Armory in western Massachusetts. According to artisan woodworker Scott Harvey, Kiusalas’ origin story goes something like this: “He inherited a big pile of antique wood, and he left it out in the yard where it sat for a long time. Until, his wife said, ‘Either do something with it, or get rid of it.’ So, he and his neighbor, who eventually became his original business partner, set about crafting a table from the wood, and that was the very first West Barnstable Table.”

Today, the company, which has become synonymous with the rustic elegance so many homeowners are eager to incorporate into their homes, turns out a variety of hand-crafted furniture showcasing the original creativity of the seven artisans that currently make up West Barnstable Tables.

Harvey who has worked for Kiusalas for 23 years is the creative and ingenious talent behind the table titled “Shades of Kiusalas” pictured here. He says the antique wood that comprises the artistic piece was sourced from an old home and the boards he utilized reflect the effect of the changes in the wood’s tones due to light exposure. “The pieces show a zig-zag pattern that was a result of the stringer of a stairwell that was perpendicular to the wall. The lighter and darker patterns from the sun-fading are what I found interesting about the materials and that’s what I attempted to showcase.” Harvey says the discovery and ensuing exposure of original paint is always an exciting part of their process. “Whenever we can we expose and honor the original paint, which may exist under many layers of paint applied through the years. It is a slow and deliberate process to get down to the original, but it is always worth it.”

Harvey is thoughtful when explaining the use of the term “antique wood” as opposed to “reclaimed wood” is an extension of what Kiusalas’ original and unique approach has imparted upon all of his artisans. “Dick’s approach to what we create and what we use for materials is really unlike anything else I have seen in this industry. There are plenty of people making creative furniture, or something new out of something old. But here, as a result of the singular vision Dick has brought to his work, we all know that what we do is different.” Some of the ways the pieces differ from other lies in the definition of antique versus reclaimed—the materials this shop uses are generally over 200 years old—a distinction the entire team takes very seriously as a badge of authentication. The company’s tagline, “Green since 1970” is obviously a bit tongue-in-cheek claiming to be “green,” before it was a “thing,” yet it is that type of commitment Kiusalas has always possessed that is at the core of the business.

The showroom at West Barnstable Tables can easily be dismissed as a rustic old barn, and while it is a structure that has endured its fair share of wear and tear; upon stepping inside, the plentiful inventory of heirloom-quality dining tables, occasional tables, benches, chairs and accessories such as mirrors, bowls and unique art provides a maze of creativity to get lost in. Skip Tregalia’s found object sculptures grace the walls throughout the post and beam structure and Dick’s daughter Tara Kiusalas’ mosaic Christmas trees provide a welcome seaside charm.

The glowing wood stove that provides the heat to the showroom almost six months of the year, sends a subliminal note to the senses that emphasizes the warmth of hearth and home the entire operation at West Barnstable Tables offers.

Visit the showroom at West Barnstable Tables at 2454 Meetinghouse Way, West Barnstable or online at westbarnstabletables.com.

Auld Lang Syne

A cozy and intimate New Year’s Eve celebration brings the warmth of hearth and home into focus.

This inviting family home in Cotuit, is filled with the bustling energy of a young family whose gratitude for the blessings of the season is evident throughout. Helena, the homeowner, says the home built by her very industrious and skillful husband has afforded the couple an opportunity to bring their vision to life. “People say we built a dream home, but really we are just working on building our dream,” she reflects. Helena admits a passion for interior design as is reflected in the choices of materials, fixtures and the many appointments throughout the home that reflect her sophisticated personal style.

For this holiday celebration, Alexandra Lang, owner of Lily’s Florist and Gifts in South Yarmouth, has deftly added the warmth and joy of the season with her lush garlands that grace the mantle and shelves. Coordinating trees, bedecked in the colors of ivory, and metallics like platinum, gold, and copper flank the edges of the living room’s focal point: the contemporary fireplace with bespoke arch-topped bookcases on either side. Lang’s intuitive sense for floral design includes a key component: understanding the environment and the client. In this case, that means that she deliberately chose shatterproof Christmas balls to hang at varying lengths from the mantle’s garland so the family’s two young boys, and the two recently rescued Labradoodles will not have to restrict their boisterous play. Lang, who has been creating inspired floral creations for homeowners, brides and an ever-growing clientele for decades, says it is her life’s passion. “Even as a young girl, I have always wanted to take the beautiful elements found in nature and design them in a way that elevate life’s moments.”

This scene perfectly captures the love of a couple, their love of family in their new home and a thoughtful designer’s expression of how the beauty of the natural world can bring it all together.

To see more examples of Lang’s beautiful floral designs, visit lilysfloristandgifts.com.