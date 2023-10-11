A Place in the Sun

A family takes their time to plan, build and maximize space in their forever home. Massachusetts born American novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne said, “I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” The importance of light and its impact and function in the design of a building is significant. Bringing natural light into living spaces can change the aesthetics of a room, its furnishings, colors used within the room, and how comfortable we are within. Further, the positioning of a home and where it sits on a lot in regard to light can transform a living experience. In her article, “How Architects Use Natural Light to Transform Spaces” Elif Ayse Fidanci writes, “Natural light can be used to create a sense of rhythm and movement in a space. By carefully controlling the amount and quality of light that enters a space, architects can create a dynamic environment that changes throughout the day. This can help to create a sense of energy and vitality in a space, making it more inviting and engaging.” Whether or not this was the intention of architect Michael Collins of D. Michael Collins Architects, it is the result. Collins situated this home on the lot in such a way that it would maximize the incoming light and give the homeowners the serene feeling that accompanies being in close proximity to nature—which mimics feelings of gratitude and fulfillment in this forever home. The homeowners had established Rhode Island as their vacation destination over the years, but one summer they decided to change course from their usual haunt to explore Chatham. The quaint seaside town offered everything their family of five was looking for. “During one of those vacations we decided to drive around and see what was for sale. We found something…

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe