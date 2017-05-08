Summer events to be held in Eastham, Truro and Orleans

Fifty years after his death, Edward Hopper (1882-1967) is considered one of America’s greatest Realist painters. During many summers and stays on Cape Cod, Hopper captured the subtleties of the peninsula on canvas in a way that endures. Today, the purity of his work attracts artists and collectors from around the globe, and many artists—especially on Cape Cod—strive to emulate the master in their own way.

To celebrate Hopper and his work, Helen Addison of the Addison Art Gallery in Orleans has organized “After Hopper,” a series of programs and exhibits to be held this summer in Orleans, Eastham and Truro. “The series honors the legacy of Edward Hopper,” Addison says, “by celebrating contemporary artists inspired by his work and the places he painted—with an emphasis on Cape Cod.”

The festivities begin in June, when the Eastham Public Library hosts an exhibit of works inspired by Hopper. The exhibit runs from June 1 to 30, and all of the featured work is created by local artists and available for purchase through the Addison Art Gallery. A highlight of the exhibition takes place Saturday, June 17, when a group of painters will spread out on the grounds of the newly rebuilt library and at other Eastham locations to demonstrate en plein air painting. Visitors can observe and chat with accomplished as well as emerging artists, from 9 a.m. to noon. Later, works completed that very day will be added to the exhibit, and a reception will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

From August 1-31, art lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy more original artwork at another Hopper-themed exhibit at the Highland House Museum in North Truro. An opening reception will be held Wednesday, August 9.