Charting a Course for Color

With just the right touches, a historic sea captain’s home in Barnstable is given a fresh start

Is more always better? Not always, as evidenced by this reimagined old sea captain’s home in Barnstable. With the right people behind the project and considerate attention to detail, what’s small in size now feels abundant in charm.

When the homeowners approached interior designer Katie Rosenfeld to redecorate their summer home after she designed their main home, she was ecstatic, not only because she loves working with them, but also because of what she was given to work with. With low ceilings and tiny rooms, Rosenfeld was ready to get creative with the space. “I love decorating small spaces because they are so cozy,” says Rosenfeld. “Big spaces require so much layering to make it feel cozy, and it never feels like they’re completely done.” The plan for the redesign was not an entire redesign at all, rather more of, as Rosenfeld calls it, “a really nice cosmetic facelift.”

To provide the skeletal integrity of said facelift, the talents of local builder E.J. Jaxtimer Builder, Inc. were brought to bear. For Project Manager Jonathan Jaxtimer, it was about “giving more flow to the house structure.” The E.J. Jaxtimer crew working on this house was in familiar territory, as the company had previously renovated the home for another homeowner. Getting to revisit the home was fun, says Jaxtimer, but he also admits there were additional challenges with this redesign that balanced preserving the history of the home while utilizing construction materials and techniques to subtly bring the residence into the modern age.