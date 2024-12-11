Behind Closed Doors

This dreamy South Shore home has everything you’d want in a coastal escape. Even a hidden bar.

Christa O’Leary, founder and CEO of Hingham-based Home In Harmony Designs, adds a little zsush to every project she undertakes and in this elegant coastal home, the zsush comes in the form of a hidden bar.

She reveals, “I try to put a secret door in most projects I work on. It adds a bit of fun and surprise.” This home had been built in the 1880s and during a nor’easter, a wave snapped a large beam in the basement resulting in the entire home having to be renovated. O’Leary says, “We changed the layout of the home and opened up all of the tiny rooms making it more of an open concept. Creating a secret door to the hidden bar helped make it a less prominent feature during the day-to-day.”

The bar, despite being tucked behind doors, has all of the essentials one might find in a larger, open space. Two Sub-Zero® pull-out refrigerator drawers and a beverage center by JennAir® are always stocked with icy cold beverages for the busy, young family. Another important feature is that they are able to access the space through a door from the mudroom, which alleviates the possibility of tracking the remnants of a beach day throughout the rest of the house.

The cabinets are painted a resplendent blue by Benjamin Moore with luxurious acrylic and gold pulls that complement the white granite countertops installed by Timeless Stoneworks located in Carver. Overhead, the Mitzi pendant in navy by Hudson Valley Lighting is a sleek design that adds a modern...