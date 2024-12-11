Shorelines: Reservation for Two

Marc Sievers cookbook Table for Two is the perfect guide for entertaining you and your plus one.

So often when cooking for only two, we fall into the “same old, same old” rut. Luckily, cookbook author and entertaining expert Marc Sievers is here to save us from becoming complacent by offering us his expertise in his latest cookbook, Table for Two. Discover the joy of cooking and entertaining again (or for the first time!) with this guide to creating intimate and memorable meals.

Sievers, the owner of Fête Among the Flowers, a floral and retail shop located at 13 Wianno Avenue in Osterville, began his career in food and entertaining as a private caterer where he would regale his clients with bespoke tablescapes, meals and accompanying cocktails. It was through these moments of planning and bringing a client’s vision to fruition that he decided to share his experiences and create a narrative.

Dedicated to his grandmother Nan, who taught him that a kitchen doesn’t need to have fancy cookware or marble countertops to create unforgettable moments and dishes, the book is organized in a way that is easy to read as well as navigate. The author shares, “I wrote this book as part cookbook, part entertaining guide, and part memoir.” He continues, “You don’t need to be a whiz in the kitchen, or even an experienced host/ess to entertain at home. What you must be is willing!”

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Starting from scratch, Sievers shares how to follow the methods to his madness with the “How to Use This Book” section where he delineates a shopping guide, ingredients and equipment list that starts you on the right path; followed by an...