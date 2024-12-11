Mastering the Trade: Steve Rice

With over 40 years of experience in the lighting industry, Steve Rice has compiled a portfolio of work worthy of the title “lighting expert.” In 2020, he opened his first Light & Living showroom in Eastham focusing on craftsmanship, quality, and design. Rice’s Light & Living brand has since expanded with three distinctive showrooms offering the highest quality lighting and home furnishings.

CCH: Can you talk about your journey to where you are now in your career?

SR: I’ve always enjoyed technical and design elements, and that interest led me to my first lighting job as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Nulco Lighting. After 21 years in that position, I decided to become a consultant for five years focusing on lighting manufacturers that were also design and quality driven, guiding them to have more marketing, and awareness of style direction. Hubbardton Forge, based in Castleton, Vermont offered me the position of Vice President of Sales & Marketing, which I enjoyed for five years. I had equity position; we sold the company, and I stayed on in my role for another year for guidance. I consider the designs of that company to have been foundational in my appreciation for design that is distinguishable from a standard traditional look. After 35 years of travel, and owning my home in Wellfleet, I took the leap of faith five years ago and created Lighting & Living showrooms, here in Eastham.

CCH: In a competitive field, what differentiates you and your company from others?

SR: I’d say the honest to goodness passion for lighting that I have, using my skills I’ve learned over the years helps me to work very well with many different types of clients;...