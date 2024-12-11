Readers’ Resource: Turek Tile

The Timeless Appeal of Tile

Whether it’s a tired bathroom that needs some updating, a kitchen backsplash whose design is past its prime, or flooring that longs for a new chapter—tile is a timeless and versatile choice for the spaces where you spend your time.

Michael Turek and his team of professionals at Turek Tile have decades of experience in the tile industry and are poised to help you with your project, whatever the size or budget. Turek, who began his career in Europe, pairs a determined, entrepreneurial spirit with his unmatched work ethic that results in a passion for his business and an unwavering goal of delivering the best customer service on Cape Cod.

“What we excel at is in how we treat people. I want to provide our customers with top-notch service. It’s all about service and people here. We are small, but we are knowledgeable, and we care.” Turek takes great pride in offering customers his expertise and honest point of view. He and his staff, all of whom he trains personally for seamless transitions—ensuring the highest quality of work—are extremely well-versed in the industry and can guide you through every detail in the process from design selection to installation.

The impeccably clean showroom at Turek Tile, conveniently located at 377 Main Street in Dennisport, has been carefully curated to showcase classic designs and current trends. Turek features multiple lines from valued partners that he has cultivated relationships with over the years, making the showroom an inviting space for customers to browse while contemplating their upcoming project.

Let the skilled team at Turek Tile help you elevate your space. Tile not only can increase the value of a home or business but also improves air quality and provides an eco-friendly, environmentally conscious option in flooring and interior décor. Visit the showroom at 377 Main Street in Dennisport, or online at turektile.com.