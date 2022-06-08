Washashore Home Interior Design and Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders highlight the original nautical charm of a home well-suited to its new owners.

Visitors from around the world flock to Cape Cod for its rich history and spectacular beaches. The unique blend of nautical lore and breathtaking views makes it the ultimate place to escape the monotony of everyday life, and there are few places that capture the whimsy of that combination—memories to be made indelible, coupled with views of seaside splendor—better than Chatham’s Lighthouse Beach.

Overlooking the vast, seemingly unending, waters of the Atlantic, Lighthouse Beach is a true embodiment of the commanding coastal character of Cape Cod. Of course, the Chatham Lighthouse (for which the beach is so appropriately named) completes the picture of a quintessential Cape Cod beach. And, in true Cape Cod fashion, the beach itself is not without its own maritime tales. On the night of February 18, 1952, the SS Pendleton was split in two by a nor’easter—the kind of storm so many Cape locals know well—trapping over 30 crew members amongst the wreckage and 60-foot seas. Luckily, a daring, yet successful, rescue mission was undertaken by the Chatham Coast Guard, in what has become known as “the Mount Everest of Rescues.” If that story sounds familiar, it’s because it was the inspiration for the book, and film of the same title, The Finest Hours. And perhaps, it also became part of the motivation for a nearby home with the enviable distinction of an unobstructed view overlooking Lighthouse Beach. At least, the lower level, renovated to evoke a ship, might make one think so.

“This was a home that we originally worked on about 20 years ago,” explains John DaSilva, design principal for Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders (PSD), a…