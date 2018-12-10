Thanks to a little imagination, a beloved Mid Cape home has taken on a new life

Sometimes the best-laid plans become something else entirely. That was the case with Scott Peacock and a new client the day that a kitchen remodel project was about to start. “The contracts were signed, windows had been chosen, the kitchen plan and cabinets had been designed, a wall had even come down,” Peacock explains. “I arrived for the first day of construction and the homeowner was so excited. She told me that she was so happy to start this project, but really more importantly she couldn’t wait to start Phase Two. ‘Phase Two,’ I asked her, ‘what is Phase Two?’”

It turns out this energetic and enthusiastic homeowner had envisioned a three-season room replacing the deck space off of the kitchen. “I stood back and saw her vision and said, “Whoa, we have to hit the brakes, we need to start with that,” Peacock recalls. “The long-term plan would have made the remodel that we were about to undertake completely senseless.”

Luckily the homeowners—a husband-wife team that splits their time between California, the Cape and Florida—had chosen the right contractor in Peacock. Hanna Werner from Fine Line Design in Osterville, worked with Peacock and the homeowner to create an addition with a new gabled roofline and subsequent plans that could be submitted to the town’s planning and conservation boards. A plan to add a rectangle, 16 feet deep, along the back of their nondescript ranch, which the homeowner had inherited from her parents eight years before, began to take shape. “Once I gave her the idea of what the space could become, it just took off; she has such vision,” Peacock says of the owner, who is such a free spirit, she ultimately benefited from the newly imagined, open and airy space in which she could soar.

What was intended to be a modest L-shaped renovation of the kitchen, without any deliberate point of view, now had the luxury of creating a space that was determined by the way the homeowners live. The new kitchen plan, designed by the homeowner and fabricated by Scott Horgan of Osterville’s Horgan Millwork, called for a long run of lower cabinets topped by a sunlight-filled bank of windows framing woods that border conservation land, all resulting in the feeling that the home is a tree house perched high above the woodland floor. A massive center island runs the full length of the kitchen with a perch for two counter stools at the end, perfect for morning coffee or a casual dinner. One more bank of cabinets is topped by the only set of upper cabinets in the kitchen, allowing for all of the storage of dishes and serveware the family needs. Long lengths of Millenium granite, in a forgiving and stunning leathered finish, make up the counter space throughout, resulting in plenty of space to prep, work or just enjoy.