Cape Cod Coastal

Ocean hues imbue this family’s Cape Cod retreat.

It takes a village to make the dream of a coastal retreat to call your own come true. For the homeowners of this clean and classic Cape Cod house, they were lucky to have an exceptionally close-knit team to bring their project to reality.

Massachusetts residents, they had spent over 30 summers vacationing on the Outer Cape—creating memories so ingrained and special that one of the children even named his beloved Labrador Retriever, Nauset. In fact, the desire to have a family abode on the Cape was strong enough to compel the couple’s adult son to fly across the country from California to see the property his mother found online. He confirmed to his parents that the house was too good to pass on. From there, they were on their way to a permanent place for the growing family to land and continue creating special moments for future generations.

The homeowners wanted to create a look that would reflect their vision of what their dream Cape Cod sanctuary would look like. The decision on who to hire as an interior designer was a no-brainer. The couple had previously worked with Laurie Gorelick, principal interior designer and owner of Laurie Gorelick Interiors, for the design of their primary residence outside of Boston. After that experience, they trusted Gorelick had the expertise and vision to take the ideas for their dream summer home and elevate it beyond their imagination. In addition to their trusted professional relationship, they appreciated that Gorelick understood their family and lifestyle—they first connected with Gorelick when their now adult sons became best friends as young, school classmates years ago. Gorelick is also a fellow Cape Cod resident, who recently expanded her Boston-based design studio operations to...