The Nuance of Neutrals

When you think color, your mind often drifts to warm, deep or vibrant hues, but on Martha’s Vineyard sits a home wrapped in the sweet subtlety of sandy tones, shades of white, and unexpected blues.

“I’ve always dreamed of owning a home that looks like it should fill the pages of a magazine,” confesses homeowner Leslie Wims Morris—little did she know that dream would soon become a reality after purchasing a new home on Martha’s Vineyard.

“I have been coming to the Vineyard with my family for over 15 years,” shares the New York City resident, “and it has always been a goal of mine to purchase a home here. For us, [Morris and her two children] Martha’s Vineyard is our happy place in terms of its environment, culture, aesthetic—it’s just a magical place for our family.” So in the midst of 2020, when her real-estate agent FaceTimed her from a “spec house” on the island, Morris and her daughter hopped on the next ferry to see the home in person—within 48 hours, the home was hers.

The new space was a fresh canvas for Morris; she pictured a home that felt peaceful, modern, and uniquely inspired by Martha’s Vineyard, so she enlisted the help of local interior design firm Martha’s Vineyard Interior Design (MVID). “I was immediately drawn to them because of their overall design aesthetic, which is very modern beach coastal,” she says. Project manager and interior designer Katie O’Neill recalls, “Her vision was to have a retreat, someplace she could get away from the hustle and bustle of New York. Someplace she could enjoy with all...