The Art of Book Design

Polhemus Savery DaSilva applies the same vision, acumen, and unique talent usually reserved for their architectural designs, to a book that is an extension of their art.

You know the old cliché: “Don’t judge a book by its cover”—and sure, sometimes this moth-eaten wisdom is worth taking to heart—especially when used metaphorically, such as when speaking of a person. But let’s be honest: who doesn’t judge actual books by their covers? And if you’re any type of reader, you’ve probably grown adept at ascertaining a typical book’s contents from its outward appearance. Raised swirling fonts and god/goddess-like human specimen swooning into each other, telegraph one set of judgments, while a smoking gun, a black fedora, and a title dripping in blood signal another. Usually, when one literally judges a book, it makes practical sense to draw conclusions from its cover. Not only do the titles and illustrations communicate a story’s genre, the layout will usually signal its seriousness or literary merit. Let’s say you spot a book cover with a midnight violet background, a lilac-colored lotus blossom unfolding, two bright yellow stars, and the title Bhagavad Gita. You need not know what this book is about, but it should be obvious that the content has something to do with spirituality and/or Eastern religion—simply from its appearance.

John R. DaSilva’s latest book about the work of Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects Builders (PSD) pulls no punches with its cover design, making it easy to prognosticate what shall unfold within. Its title—The Art of Creating Houses—makes a declaration while simultaneously underscoring PSD’s essential premise, for as “a leading integrated architectural design and construction firm,”...