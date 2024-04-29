Distinctive View

Interior Designer Anne Nelson merges her love for design with the practical application of window treatments into a thriving business fueled by her passion.

For Anne Nelson, the road to Duxbury was long, winding, and included some blind curves. Growing up in a sleepy seaside town on Florida’s west coast, a teenage beach romance with a young man who is now her husband, provided the foundation for her life as a New Englander. “My grandparents had a delightfully rustic retreat on a lake in Webster, Massachusetts,” she recalls. “The kind of place where as soon as you arrived, you kicked off your shoes, ran around barefoot, in shorts and swimsuits, and left the whole world behind. It was idyllic, so from a very early age I have loved it up here.” Her childhood romance blossomed through letters and visits during high school and college, and the rest as they say is history.

“My husband’s family was from the North Shore, near Topsfield. Then my in-laws moved to Scituate and we fell in love with the South Shore, particularly Duxbury, where we were finally lucky enough to find a modest home that met our budget,” Nelson explains. The home she says was not perfect, but it did have just enough room for their growing family of three young boys. “We have done a lot of work to this house, so it is far more charming and comfortable than it was when we first bought it.” Yet, during the unique period of 2020 when all five of the Nelsons found themselves housebound, it became abundantly clear something had to change.

“My design studio was in our basement, my husband was working from...