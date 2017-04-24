Cape Cod Photo Portfolio by Kevin Bennett
Cape photographer takes a different approach for landscapes
I concentrate on using line, texture, form, and color to create visually intriguing and powerful compositions. My goal is to create attractive and sometimes abstract images, which are a bit different than the customary landscape/seascape photography one is likely to see.
