I concentrate on using line, texture, form, and color to create visually intriguing and powerful compositions. My goal is to create attractive and sometimes abstract images, which are a bit different than the customary landscape/seascape photography one is likely to see.

Bass Hole Boardwalk, Yarmouth Port: Noticing ominous storm clouds slowly approaching the shore, I grabbed my camera and headed for Yarmouth Port’s iconic boardwalk. When I arrived, the wind was gusting heavily as a massive storm cloud hovered over the water. I sensed the rain was coming—but was able to snap this photo right before the downpour.
Provincetown Harbor, Provincetown: I captured the sunlight reflecting off this boat anchored in Provincetown Harbor. My eyes kept returning to the reflection, the deep blues and rich whites, and the golden highlights from the sun.
Old Barn, Nantucket: I took this photo while exploring Nantucket’s outskirts one day in October. I came across an old barn, which caught my eye due to its worn texture, chipping paint, striking orange color, and the reflection in its window. Together, all of the elements made for an intriguing composition.
Nobska Light, Woods Hole: While photographing Nobska Light, I noticed how this fence allowed for a pleasing lead-in to the lighthouse. As the sun set, it peeked through the pickets just enough to provide some pleasant backlighting.
Nauset Light, Eastham: An iconic Cape Cod landmark, Nauset Light is a good subject for spectacular and colorful images. While shooting at mid-day, I felt that capturing just a piece of the lantern room would make for a more abstract view.
Nauset Beach, Eastham: On a stormy, overcast day, this old picket fence drew me down to desolate Nauset Beach. For the viewer, the fence serves as a pleasing lead-in to the scene.
Nantucket Harbor, Nantucket: I was drawn to the patterns, colors, and abstract perspective of the bows and pillars in the harbor. I created this image by capturing just a piece of the overall scene.
Edgartown Lighthouse, Martha's Vineyard: While shooting this photo at sunrise, I noticed the beautiful reflection of the lighthouse off the water but was lucky enough to also capture the seagull’s reflection.
Cape Cod Light, Truro: While composing this shot, I felt producing it in black and white would bring a deeper, more contemplative mood to the overall image. Actually taken in daylight, I happened to be there at the right time to line up the sun as it shone directly through the lantern room.
Brant Point Lighthouse, Nantucket: I took this photo mid-day in overcast conditions. By crouching on the boardwalk, I was able to capture this interesting and intriguing perspective.

