If wedding bells are in your future and you’re looking to save the date and then celebrate, flip through the following pages in our special 2017 wedding section. We’ve designed the section to be engaging, inspirational, and informative—and we think you’re going to enjoy it.

To begin, Maggie Corcoran Seitz shares a first-hand account of her wedding at Brewster’s Ocean Edge Resort last summer. Maggie and her husband, Eric, each spent a lot of time on Cape Cod growing up, enjoying many fun summers with their families. For their wedding, the couple dreamed of marrying on the Cape and celebrating their big day with a party—and all of their many family members.

Next, we feature seven fantastic venues on Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast that can offer couples the wedding of their dreams. From The Rye Tavern in Plymouth, to the Woods Hole Golf Club, to The Wauwinet on Nantucket, these resorts and establishments are stunning and serene—and they’re great spots for a celebration.

Finally, we highlight 12 additional “venues” that can make your wedding truly one of a kind. Ever thought of saying “I do” on the grounds of Truro Vineyards? How about getting hitched aboard the Cape Cod Central Railroad? Or setting out on your life’s next chapter, under sail, aboard The Black Dog Tall Ships? Intrigued? Read on.

Couple’s wedding at Ocean Edge was a celebration of loved ones, friendship, and food!

Seven local venues offer couples the wedding of their dreams

Twelve more Cape & Islands venues that can make your wedding truly one of a kind

Additional online content featuring more Cape & Island venues