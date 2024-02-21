Celebrating Success!

Cape Cod HOME

It was a night to remember as the Cape & Islands building industry gathered to celebrate the 6th BRICC (Building and Remodeling Industry of Cape Cod) Awards. Attendees gathered to salute the region’s talented, creative, and inspiring winners at the Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis on October 5th, 2023. Biennially, architects, builders, designers, and trades professionals are chosen for their distinction in 42 categories by a panel of judges who blind score the myriad of entries. Hearty handshakes and high-fives to all the dedicated individuals involved in keeping our community vibrant and thriving!

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction (under $1,000,000)

Goldb Architecture Studio Inc. / Cape Associates, Inc.Wellfleet Cottage

SilverMcPhee Associates of Cape CodSimplicity on the Sound

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction ($1,000,000–$2,500,000)

GoldBannon Custom BuildersProvincetown Cottage

SilverCatalyst Architecture / Interiors Inc.Waquoit Bay Sunset Cottage

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction ($2,500,000–$5,000,000)

GoldERT Architects, Inc.Norwell Family Home

SilverPolhemus Savery DaSilva Architects & BuildersSaint Peter’s Cottage

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction (over $5,000,000)

GoldNicholaeff Architecture + DesignOsterville New Construction

SilverHutker ArchitectsSunset Hill

Excellence in New Construction: Kitchen (under $150,000)

GoldClassic Kitchen & Interiors / Lineal Architects + BuilderSerene & Modern Kitchen

SilverLewis & Weldon / Reef BuildersFalmouth Heights Beauty

Excellence in New Construction: Kitchen (under $150,000–$250,000)

GoldGreg Clancy ConstructionShady Cape

SilverGood Life New England / Lineal Architects + Builders • Cloud 9 Kitchen

Excellence in New Construction: Bathroom (under $50,000)

Gold • Greg Clancy Construction • Seabreeze Cove

Excellence in New Construction: Bathroom ($50,000–$100,000)

Gold • McPhee Associates of...

Cape Cod Life Publications