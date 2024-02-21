Celebrating Success!

It was a night to remember as the Cape & Islands building industry gathered to celebrate the 6th BRICC (Building and Remodeling Industry of Cape Cod) Awards. Attendees gathered to salute the region’s talented, creative, and inspiring winners at the Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis on October 5th, 2023. Biennially, architects, builders, designers, and trades professionals are chosen for their distinction in 42 categories by a panel of judges who blind score the myriad of entries. Hearty handshakes and high-fives to all the dedicated individuals involved in keeping our community vibrant and thriving!

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction (under $1,000,000)

Gold • b Architecture Studio Inc. / Cape Associates, Inc. • Wellfleet Cottage

Silver • McPhee Associates of Cape Cod • Simplicity on the Sound

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction ($1,000,000–$2,500,000)

Gold • Bannon Custom Builders • Provincetown Cottage

Silver • Catalyst Architecture / Interiors Inc. • Waquoit Bay Sunset Cottage

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction ($2,500,000–$5,000,000)

Gold • ERT Architects, Inc. • Norwell Family Home

Silver • Polhemus Savery DaSilva Architects & Builders • Saint Peter’s Cottage

Excellence in New Single Family Home Design & Construction (over $5,000,000)

Gold • Nicholaeff Architecture + Design • Osterville New Construction

Silver • Hutker Architects • Sunset Hill

Excellence in New Construction: Kitchen (under $150,000)

Gold • Classic Kitchen & Interiors / Lineal Architects + Builder • Serene & Modern Kitchen

Silver • Lewis & Weldon / Reef Builders • Falmouth Heights Beauty

Excellence in New Construction: Kitchen (under $150,000–$250,000)

Gold • Greg Clancy Construction • Shady Cape

Silver • Good Life New England / Lineal Architects + Builders • Cloud 9 Kitchen

Excellence in New Construction: Bathroom (under $50,000)

Gold • Greg Clancy Construction • Seabreeze Cove

Excellence in New Construction: Bathroom ($50,000–$100,000)

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Gold • McPhee Associates of...