Renovate to Update

Longfellow Design Build helps bring a family’s dated summer home into the present day making it practical as well as inviting for generations to come together.

Gold

Excellence in Remodeling Whole House Remodel or Large Addition (under $250,000)

The line paraphrased from the beloved baseball classic, A Field of Dreams, “If you build it, they will come” was essentially the homeowners’ subtle motivation for the renovation of their family’s second home located in historic Falmouth village and artfully executed by Longfellow Design Build. Living year-round in a Massachusetts town about an hour away was a factor, “We really wanted to have a vacation home that was easy for our children to come and visit us in terms of the commute. We fell in love with Falmouth for its walkability. We are a short distance from the harbor and the beaches—it’s such a great location,” the homeowner beams. Their search led them to an adorable ranch built in 1954 which had been previously owned by only one family and they began their renovations in a two-part phase.

Kelsey Birchenall, architectural designer at Longfellow, explains, “The house is in an AE flood zone so there are regulations on how much of the structure can be renovated at any point in time. This phase of the renovation included demolishing their existing small two car garage and moving it forward on the lot, giving space in the back for a first-floor primary bedroom and a bedroom and living space above. The largest structural change was definitely pouring a new foundation for a garage two story addition.”

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

The home, lacking in continuity and cohesion, had an existing layout that was a bit awkward for the new...