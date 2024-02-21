Washday Blues

Clancy Construction transforms the dull routine of laundry day into an adventurous activity.

Gold

Excellence in Design and Construction of Specialty Rooms or Buildings: New Construction or Remodel ($250,000-$500,000)

For homeowners, Drs. Lorna and Rich Morel, it was important that their Cape house was unlike their primary residence in New York. For the design and construction of their summer home, they entrusted Falmouth’s Clancy Construction—an experience in which everyone involved describes as collaborative. “They were truly fantastic clients,” says owner and project manager Greg Clancy.

When it came time to design the laundry room of the home, that later won Clancy Construction a 2023 BRICC award, Clancy notes, “Lorna was very specific about her vision.” She shares that from the start she knew she wanted the laundry room on the first floor. “Our laundry room is in the basement of our home in New York and it’s very dark,” Lorna explains. “I didn’t want that experience for our home on the Cape. I’m particular about my laundry,” she laughs, “so if I have to spend time there I want it to be a pleasant place with plenty of storage, fun details and a good place for our dogs,” Lorna shares, referring to their two small dogs that constitute her shadow. “I wanted a space where the dogs could be fed and groomed, as well as a space for them to be crated if necessary.”

Hearing Lorna’s vision, Clancy’s design team, Paige Helfrich, Natalya Doherty and Susan McCabe, hit the ground running to bring her dream space to life. “They did all the planning. Susan McCabe [architectural designer], designed the layout of the room and overall logistics. I sent her pictures of my dogs, ideas that I had picked up online, like a cabinet that could be used as a crate, where to store the food—and she just came up with this perfect layout.” The team installed large windows, embracing natural light—the exact opposite of their primary residence’s laundry room. A plethora of storage was provided with open shelving to display bright beach towels and cabinetry to tuck away pool toys for the dogs and other laundry room necessities, plus lots of counter space and a folding and drying rack above the LG washer and dryer set.

Innovative nooks were incorporated for their dogs featuring retractable pocket doors and a pull out dog bowl area—so nobody trips over bowls while doing laundry. The room also features a farmhouse style sink where Lorna can groom the dogs after a day of fun in the pool, just off of the laundry room entrance. With everything checked off Lorna’s laundry list and more, the cherry on top is the Weeping Pine wallpaper by Schumacher, evocative of nearby beach grass, as it adds the touch of whimsy she was looking for, while also incorporating her favorite color: blue—tying the room to the rest of the home’s coastal Cape charm.

Christina Galt is the digital editor at Cape Cod Life Publications.