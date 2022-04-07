Chalk it up to Creativity

New Bedford’s The Drawing Room explores the allure of Chalk Paint® and the creative ways to make a home artfully distinct.

Architect Anthi Frangiadis has a distinctive creative approach, which serves her clients well as she imagines new and invigorating spaces, which are functional and reflective of their individual personalities. Frangiadis indulges her playful approach to color and design through her kaleidoscopic New Bedford showroom, aptly named The Drawing Room, as it inspires and educates clients, visitors and a steady stream of shoppers who step through the looking glass into a world of artistry and imagination.

Frangiadis’ roster of artisans and makers are integral parts of her work, both by her recommendation of paint, wallpaper, fabrics, furniture, art and other accessories for her clients’ projects, as well as spawning an exchange and flow of ideas for all who walk into the downtown New Bedford shop.

The latest addition to Frangiadis’ artistic palette is the Annie Sloan® collection, with its paint, stencils, finishes and eclectic coordinating fabrics.

For those familiar with the brand, the simple utterance of the name Annie Sloan® triggers a Pavlovian response of “oohs” and “aahs” as people envision the images of recycled, repurposed and re-invented pieces of furniture which have been given a new lease on life thanks to the popular line of paints and waxes.

Sloan, a UK-based artist, author and interior design expert, developed the line of paints in the early 1990s, but didn’t stop there. For over three decades, her brand has grown, evolved and responded to the legions of loyal fans who exchange successes, failures and challenges via a robustly connected community that stretches around the world. Now New Bedford has a definitive place of distinction in that global community, as The Drawing Room has embraced the product and its vision of creative…