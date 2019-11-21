Cheese board featuring locally sourced cheeses and accoutrements

‘Tis the season for gatherings! Eat, drink and be merry with snack boards sourced from Cape Cod and the Islands. Impress family and friends this holiday season with beautiful and bountiful culinary creations of winter fruits, blooming cheese and golden honey, with local ingredients. Here we provide a solution to taking the stress out of the planning and tips to being the President of the Cheese Board!

Designing snack boards is not only a creative way to explore the color and textures of the season but they are versatile and so much fun to curate. When guests arrive, they want to be in a comfortable atmosphere, and the easiest way to achieve that is a relaxed host. Once the items for your board are procured, the assembly is the artful, exciting part!

The culture of the cheese board has evolved past the upscale restaurant with the availability of quality ingredients at the ready. The best part about appetizer boards is that they can be tailored to any theme or event. Ingredients such as cheese tend to be the star of the show, but snack boards can be quite versatile. For example, pastries and fruit breads with accompaniments such as marmalades and fruited cream cheese, paired with smoked salmon or bluefish pâté from Mac’s Seafood with capers and fruit is a colorful spread for brunch.

Adding various textures and colors will help elevate your cheese board to the next level

Inspiration can be found all around. Local farmers markets are a fabulous outlet for hunting and gathering local items such as fresh produce like brightly scented herbs and seasonal fruits including ruby red pomegranates and juicy blood oranges.

It is important to incorporate texture onto a cheese or snack board to accompany the hard and soft cheeses procured. One may utilize locally made items such as the salty crunch of Wicked Walnuts of Yarmouth Port, Cape Cod Cranberry Harvest jams and jellies of Harwich, or candied jalapeños from StoneLedge farm of Barnstable, which can be found at The Local Juice in Hyannis. StoneLedge also offers classes such as a fermentation workshop where one can learn to pickle and ferment root salsa.