After years away, photographer Nick Giammarco explores the Cape, camera in hand, to capture the ceaseless beauty of the area.



Point of Rocks beach, Brewster

The beauty of the Cape is undeniable. Thousands flock to the Cape and Islands every year and whip out their phones to take photos of their favorite sights. But to Nick Giammarco, it’s imperative to never take that beauty for granted. “Sometimes people see my shots, and they’ve lived here 50+ years, and they say ‘wow, where is that?’ They might have never seen it before or even known it was on the Cape,” says Giammarco. With his photography, Giammarco hopes to highlight views and perspectives of the Cape that most might not notice, along with classic, timeless shots of sunsets and water.

A Sandwich native, Giammarco grew up surrounded by the Cape landscapes, exploring all that it has to offer. During a graphic design class in high school, Giammarco was introduced to black and white film cameras, and learned to take photos and develop them himself in a dark room. He continued taking photos for fun, but it wasn’t until he was deployed to Iraq in 2010 that he realized what he had always taken for granted on the Cape. While deployed, a friend commented on Giammarco’s eye for photography after seeing shots he took with a simple point and shoot camera, and asked if he had ever considered taking up photography. Upon his return, Giammarco decided to explore the Cape like he had before he left, but really take it all in and appreciate the natural beauty around him with his camera. “It was kind of a nice escape if you will, a kind of therapy,” he says.

While it’s impossible to choose just one favorite thing to photograph on the Cape, Giammarco says one of his favorite subjects are sunsets. “To me, they’re like a sky painting. Every night there’s a new painting and it’s amazing to capture that—and to capture just everyday Cape Cod life,” shares Giammarco, a sentiment that Cape Cod LIFE readers surely understand well. “That’s my inspiration: the Cape.” Giammarco touches on what has captured the hearts of photographers everywhere when it comes to the area. Whether it’s a sunset or a beach, the landscape is constantly changing, while at the same time remaining timeless and classic. Another Giammarco favorite is Grey’s Beach and boardwalk. Giammarco’s photos focus on the simple, enduring beauty of the Cape, photos that generations of visitors can relate to.

“Everyday that I go out and shoot is something new, I learn something new,” he says. “I try something different or explore a different way to shoot.”

To see more, make sure to follow Nick on instagram at @capecodgio and for more Cape and Islands photography, check out our other photo portfolios here.