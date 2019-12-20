Chef Ben with his brother James picking up turkeys and rib roasts to deliver to The Family Pantry

Chef Ben Robinson found international fame on Bravo’s reality series “Below Deck,” but this week he’s returned to his home of Cape Cod to focus his attentions and his considerable influence on the local community. While his immense talents are often seen on mega yachts across the world, it is a different story for Chef Ben this holiday season as he uses his love and talent for cooking to enrich the community and give back to those in needs.

Unlike his usual place in the galley of a yacht, Cape Codders may have seen Chef Ben driving a cargo truck down route 6A this week with his brother James as his loyal copilot. Chef Ben has donated 75 Christmas turkey and 20 prime rib roasts to under-privileged families this year. On top of that, he has made it his mission to personally deliver those meals—food that could mean the difference between a child going hungry this Christmas or having a full belly to enjoy the merriment of the holidays. From pick up at BJ’s in Hyannis, where Ben and James loaded their truck, to delivery to The Family Pantry of Cape Cod in Harwich where they shared sweet moments with volunteers, the pair made sure to personally undertake the efforts of making this charitable donation a success, every step of the way.

Chef Ben, who made a detour to Cotuit to share a heartwarming moment with his family during this journey, plans to start a charitable foundation and undertake this as an annual Christmas adventure.

Chef Ben with his brother James, father Patrick and mother Suzanne Robinson outside of their home in Cotuit.

Check out @benstogram on Instagram to follow along with the full story.

And read about Chef Ben’s ties to Cape Cod HERE.

Happy Holidays!