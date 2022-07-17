Day Trip: 6A from Brewster to Orleans

Part two of our trip down Old King’s Highway reveals the many places that offer a memorable stop,….and a reason to return.

If Route 6A, Old King’s Highway is the lifeline of Olde Cape Cod, the mid-Cape section—Barnstable, Yarmouth and Dennis—is the beating heart of the Cape’s history. Like many territorial transitions, the town line between Sandwich and Barnstable is distinct, as the topography changes from the lush boggy marshes of Scorton Creek to the majestic dunes that crown the seascape of Sandy Neck. And the neck is surely sandy. The popular barrier beach stretches out from the inside curve of the upper arm of the Cape, ever so slightly into Cape Cod Bay—just enough to hook the drifting sands, gathered by the tides, and deposit them onto a pristine stretch of beach which is the penultimate dream of beachgoers, artists and nature lovers throughout the year.

The center of Barnstable is the county’s seat of justice, as well as history’s pulpit for constitutional rights. James Otis and his arguments of rights violated by the Crown prior to the American Revolution found and shared his voice and opinions in Barnstable. A visit to the august Barnstable County Courthouse complex features statues of James and his sister Mercy, also an early revolutionary, in front of the impressive granite Barnstable County Superior Courthouse. The center of this quaint village has a variety of shops and restaurants including The Buttercup Cafe, where breakfast and lunch offerings include freshly made creative smoothies, coffees, sandwiches, salads and healthy bowl combinations. Insider tip: their freshly baked goods like cupcakes and cookies are a welcome treat to take home. For dinner, The Dolphin Restaurant is a long-standing, family-owned favorite where for the last 70 years, lunch and dinner are not only consistent, but the…