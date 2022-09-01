Summer Music to Beat the Band

Text by Abigail Jones & Christina Galt

Take advantage of the last month of the summer and the countless opportunities to catch some live music.

What is it about the sultry days of summer that encourages a firm embrace of music? Every year, there is hype and anticipation as the Song of the Summer is announced by several outlets. Memories of concerts, bands, symphonies, buskers and chamber ensembles make up a collective sentimentality of summers that have come before.

Whether your preference leans toward jazz, classical, Rock ‘n Roll, Bluegrass, folk or something yet to be defined, there are a surprising number of options available this summer. Check out the impressive list of local as well as national artists that will be playing to an audience that could include you.

Beach Road Music Festival

When: Friday, August 26th through Sunday August 28th

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 10 Causeway Road, Vineyard Haven

Performances:

BECK

WILCO

THE AVETT BROTHERS

KHRUANGBIN

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

LORD HURON

BILLY STRINGS

EMMYLOU HARRIS

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

CAAMP

MT. JOY

GUSTER DAWES

JULIEN BAKER

LETTUCE

For ticket and more visit, beachroadweekend.com

Provincetown Jazz Festival

When: Monday, August 8th

Where: Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Falmouth Road, Cotuit

Performances:

LEALA CYR & CAMERON SHAVE

When: Tuesday August 16th

Where: Provincetown Art Association and Museum (PAAM), 406 Commercial Street, Provincetown

Performances:

CHUCK REDD & BEN COLLINS-SIEGEL

For tickets and more visit, provincetownjazzfestival.org

The Music Room

When: Thursday, August 4th through Sunday August 28th

Where: The Music Room, 541 Main Street, Yarmouth

Performances: