Summer Music to Beat the Band
Text by Abigail Jones & Christina Galt
Take advantage of the last month of the summer and the countless opportunities to catch some live music.
What is it about the sultry days of summer that encourages a firm embrace of music? Every year, there is hype and anticipation as the Song of the Summer is announced by several outlets. Memories of concerts, bands, symphonies, buskers and chamber ensembles make up a collective sentimentality of summers that have come before.
Whether your preference leans toward jazz, classical, Rock ‘n Roll, Bluegrass, folk or something yet to be defined, there are a surprising number of options available this summer. Check out the impressive list of local as well as national artists that will be playing to an audience that could include you.
Beach Road Music Festival
When: Friday, August 26th through Sunday August 28th
Where: Veterans Memorial Park, 10 Causeway Road, Vineyard Haven
Performances:
- BECK
- WILCO
- THE AVETT BROTHERS
- KHRUANGBIN
- JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT
- LORD HURON
- BILLY STRINGS
- EMMYLOU HARRIS
- LUCINDA WILLIAMS
- CAAMP
- MT. JOY
- GUSTER DAWES
- JULIEN BAKER
- LETTUCE
For ticket and more visit, beachroadweekend.com
Provincetown Jazz Festival
When: Monday, August 8th
Where: Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Falmouth Road, Cotuit
Performances:
- LEALA CYR & CAMERON SHAVE
When: Tuesday August 16th
Where: Provincetown Art Association and Museum (PAAM), 406 Commercial Street, Provincetown
Performances:
- CHUCK REDD & BEN COLLINS-SIEGEL
For tickets and more visit, provincetownjazzfestival.org
The Music Room
When: Thursday, August 4th through Sunday August 28th
Where: The Music Room, 541 Main Street, Yarmouth
Performances:
- WILL DAILEY & SPECIAL GUEST, BROOKE ANNIBALE
- LOUIE BELLO
- FROM A TO BEATLES
- ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY
- THE DELTA GENERATORS
- THE NERVOUS EATERS
- THE WOLFF SISTERS
- PROFESSOR LOUIE & THE CROWMATIX PRESENT THE MUSIC OF THE BAND
- THE FAT CITY BAND
- GEORGE GRITZBACH
- THORNETTA DAVIS…
