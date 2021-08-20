Day Trip: Plymouth

A Hometown Welcome

Aptly named America’s Home Town, Plymouth is proudly embracing the moniker.

It is absolutely where it all began, and more relevantly, it is where it still continues: Plymouth. This geographically sprawling town (134 square miles) feels more like a small hamlet thanks to the welcoming business owners who are enthusiastically sharing their innovative products and services. The downtown area, complete with the historic rock that acknowledges the genesis of our country, is a thriving network of old world shops, eateries and attractions.

The Plymouth Exchange

Antiques, arts and collectibles, as well as furniture, rugs and ephemera are what you will in the 5,400 square foot gallery. Owner Peter Smith has decades of experience in the auction, antique, art and collectibles industry and can offer in-sight as well as value estimates for most anything.



44 Main Street | 774-283-4697 | theplymouthexchange.com

Anchoring Main Street is The Plymouth Exchange, a hidden jewel that quite literally has an expansive collection of antiques, ephemera, furniture, estate jewelry and art. Owner Peter and Judy Smith have made antiques and collectibles more than their business; it has become their life. The Smiths, who are well known among the Cape Cod antique auction crowd have carefully curated the endless array of treasures in their 5,400 square foot gallery in the heart of Plymouth. Peter who is a nationally certified appraiser, and has a popular weekly radio show, Antiques Airshow, says, “The world has become accustomed to searching for items online, so it is essential to have a really good website. But in order to have a really good website, you need to have a great brick and mortar space, because that is how you connect with both your buyers as well as your sellers.” Smith’s next phase of his almost 40 years in the business of art, antiques and collectible, involves a new auction venture that will provide an opportunity for a large segment of the population not previously served by standard auction houses. “I imagine a good old-fashioned country auction,” Smith says joking about functioning as the auctioneer in the back of a pick-up truck with the help of a bullhorn. “There is such a need for someplace people offer their items to interested buyers. Now it seems that it is easier to pay someone to take something of value away. I plan to give people an opportunity to sell it themselves.”

Setting the Space

For over 10 years, Setting the Space has been the place to find a unique home accent, quality furniture and distinctive accessories. The flagship Main Street Plymouth location offers over 15,000 square feet of coastally inspired items to complement you home. Professional interior design services, as well as staging available.

2 Main Street | 508-830-9900 | settingthespace.com

Also on Main Street, just a few doors down, is Setting the Space, another eclectic furniture and accessories showroom. So much more than an attractive shop for the home, Setting the Space offers interior design and staging services as well as their retail operations across five locations, including a new concept showroom on Water Street. The oldest and largest (15,000 square feet) of their retail locations is Plymouth, which opened in 2010. Their latest venture is opening in North Conway, New Hampshire. Owner Blair Hamity says things are busier than they have ever been. “Short-term rentals, like people listing with Airbnb, have become an active portion of our business because we now offer kitchen and bath packages for them which provide all of the accessories a homeowner needs to provide renters.” The universal appeal of the unique and eclectic items Setting the Space has become known for has made them a style unto themselves. “Every single day I meet people and it is always the same thing,” Hamity confirms. “If they haven’t done their entire home from our store, they have some item from us.”

Preferred Properties

Jim “Wojo” Wojciechowski and his team have been finding the perfect home for their clients for years. Their commitment to making the process as seamless and profitable for all parties as possible it what distinguishes them from the rest. Based in Norwell, and now welcoming clients to their new downtown Plymouth location.

25 Main Street | 508-591-7167 | preferredpropertiesrealty.com

The South Shore in general seems to be experiencing a renaissance as more and more retirees, families and singles find just the right home in a community perfect for them. No one knows that better than Jim “Wojo” Wojciechowski, co-owner of Preferred Properties, a full-service realtor based in Norwell, with a downtown Plymouth location on Main Street. Jim, who has been serving sellers and buyers for years, started the company seven years ago, says his business distinguishes itself not only by his commitment to his clients, but also because of his unique ability to attract the best brokers and agents in the business. “The most important part of a real estate transaction are they people involved—the clients as well as the professionals,” he says. “That is why we compensate our agents at a premium no one else is offering. When you have good people working for you, dedicated to your business, there isn’t anything that can stop you.” Wojo’s passion and commitment is immediately evident. It clearly has an effect based upon the lasting relationships and repeat business Jim and his team have earned.

Plymouth Bay Winery

Plymouth is known for cranberries, and at Plymouth Bay Winery visitors can taste how this iconic berry complements a standard grape wine. In addition, over ten fruit wines expand your palate and understanding of what fruit wines can offer. Moderately priced tasting flights allow visitors to sample varieties, as well as take home a commemorative glass. Open every day at noon.

Rear Building, 114 Water Street | 508-746-2100

Richard Sparrow House

A bit of history, a bit of shopping, what could be better. The oldest surviving house in Plymouth (1640) offers a glimpse into the past, as well as significant architectural contributions over the 300+ years. Pottery, glass, jewelry and accessories make the shop a destination for anyone looking for the perfect gift.

42 Summer Street | 508-747-1240 | sparrowhouse.com

Not every home of distinction in the Plymouth area is new and move-in ready. In fact, the oldest home in Plymouth, The Richard Sparrow House is both a museum and a gift shop. The nonprofit business, just a short stroll away from Main Street is recognized by the American Craft Gallery, which supports the historic house and museum. Manager and resident potter, Lois Atherton says the gift shop is a popular destination for visitors and locals alike who are looking for a perfect gift for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings or just a personal indulgence. The pottery, jewelry, glassware, scarves, and purses, are some of the items visitors can expect to find. All of the handcrafted offerings are created by North American artisans, making the shop the perfect stop in this historic town.