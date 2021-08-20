We All Scream for Ice Cream!

A Cape Cod summer isn’t complete without some homemade ice cream.

In the hot summer months, the beat of Cape Cod’s drum is beach, dinner, ice cream, repeat! With the vast variety of options here on the Cape, the prosepct of narrowing down your favorite beach and restaurant is hard enough–let alone choosing your favorite ice cream vendor. Join us as we get the scoop behind each of these special shops, diving into their histories, traditions and the years of fond memories they have provided for locals and visitors alike.

At the very tip of Cape Cod in the busy bustle of Provincetown you will find Lewis Brothers, a family owned ice cream shop that has been in business since 1999. Just like the majority of local ice cream shops, Lewis Brothers is seasonal, only open April to October. “We make all our own ice cream, including specialized ingredients,” says owner Davis Lewis. San Diego resident, Bonnie Reminton who has been coming to the Cape for years shares, “I always stop at Lewis Brothers to enjoy their homemade ice cream after I go to the Lobster Pot Restaurant and explore Provincetown.”

A Nice Cream Stop, located in Wellfleet, offers a wide range of options, from their fresh mango smoothies, to their hard serve butter pecan; ensuring options for the whole family! West Newbury resident, Brendan who has been visiting the Cape for a while now shares, “Visiting A Nice Cream Stop is a tradition, it’s the best ice cream we have found in and around Wellfleet.” A Nice Cream Stop’s manager Erin Gallagher explains, “41 years ago a local family decided to convert a bedroom in this 1840 historic home into the most unexpected thing–an ice cream shop.” She continues, “We are a very much family-oriented business. Since the shop’s original days, family and friends would all gather here to share in the memories.”

Sundae School in Harwichport is one of two locations that serves their homemade ice cream, and it is no surprise that they always seem to have a long line of eager customers. Meghan, of Abington, shares it was her first time visiting Sundae School, hearing praise about the shop from her sister, she couldn’t wait to visit. In business since 1976, there is great history and strong family values at the heart of this business. Mike Endres, Sundae School’s Harwichport manager says, “We are known for our friendly employees and great service. We are fortunate to have the same kids come back year after year to work, giving customers that consistent, great service.” Just as with any business, it is important to stand out, “We try to make it more than just getting ice cream,” shares Endres. “With options of eating either outside on the patio or in our historic barn at the Dennis Port location; it really adds to the overall experience.”