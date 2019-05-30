A Treasured Past

Builder Deborah Paine has carved out a special home in an unlikely place

For Deborah Paine, a life’s path that led to building homes, arguably the most meaningful and important structure found in society, began on windswept Peaks Island, in Maine’s Casco Bay. The principal and founder of North Truro’s Deborah Paine, Inc. spent childhood years in a modest cottage that had been in her family for generations. “I grew up on an island off the coast of Maine. The cottage we had was crafted from six lumberjack shacks, put together. It had been in the family for over 90 years. It wasn’t much, but it was just as charming as it could be,” she recalls.

For this crafter of fine homes and commercial buildings of distinction, the significant architecture found on the island had a powerful impact on her at an early age. Particularly the shingle-style buildings created by such renown architects as John Calvin Stevens, whose work at the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century came to define the grand homes found along the coast of Maine.

That love, respect and inquisitive creativity surrounding architecture that was fostered as a child has propelled her as she has built a successful building business on the Cape as well as on the mid-coast of Maine. Most recently, she has converted a building that was originally designated to solve a conditioned storage need for her business, into an eclectic and deeply personal home for herself behind her offices in North Truro.