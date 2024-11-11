Shorethings: Design Intersection

Two respected architectural and design firms merge to make one dynamic impact on the region.

L-R: Jeff Swanson, founder of Charles Street Design, with members of LDa Architecture & Interiors, Co-founder Treff LaFleche, Principal Kimberly Barnett, and Co-founder Doug Dick

Combining their formidable talents, culture, and design ethos, LDa Architecture & Interiors and Charles Street Design are excited to announce that they have agreed to join forces. Both believe that the future of the industry is an integrated model of architecture and interior design. While each firm has individually demonstrated success as an integrated practice, this combined entity will take advantage of efficiencies and complementary skills as a forward-looking firm that is truly greater than the sum of its parts. The two firms will operate together in the current offices of LDa Architecture & Interiors and collaborate under the LDa Architecture & Interiors name.

Treff LaFleche and Doug Dick, co-founders of LDa Architecture & Interiors, and Jeff Swanson, founder of Charles Street Design, will lead the merger, ensuring a smooth transition and continued excellence in services. Together—along with LDa Architecture & Interiors Principal Kimberly Barnett, who heads the firm’s cultural and multi-family projects—they will leverage their long-established relationships and project partnerships.

Doug reflected on the original vision for LDa Architecture & Interiors: “In 1992, we had a strong vision for the company’s culture and creative approach. We built a foundation on robust relationships with clients, contractors, developers, and, most importantly, our team. This new venture reinforces our capability to uphold our principles as we expand and embark on new opportunities.”

For Kimberly, this is a significant milestone in the firm’s evolution. She shares: “I am excited to have the talented designers from Charles Street Design join our team...