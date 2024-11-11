Shorelines: The Ocean Calls and I Must Go…
Cape Cod Home / Autumn 2024 / Home, Garden & Design
Writer: Leslie Hatton / Photographer: Fletcher Boland
Shorelines: The Ocean Calls and I Must Go…
Cape Cod Home / Autumn 2024 / Home, Garden & Design
Writer: Leslie Hatton / Photographer: Fletcher Boland
A captivating coffee table book showcases the beauty of several local Cape Cod beaches.
At Cape Cod Life Publications our motto is, “Where the land ends, life begins.” Being close to the ocean feels as necessary to some as breathing. Studies have been done, books have been written, and all of the research points to the same idea: we seek the rhythmic, repetitive sounds of the waves as they roll, or sometimes crash, into the shore in order to reduce our anxiety and helps shift our minds into a peaceful, often contemplative state.
Want to read this article and more?
Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.