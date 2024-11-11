Shorelines: The Ocean Calls and I Must Go…

A captivating coffee table book showcases the beauty of several local Cape Cod beaches.

At Cape Cod Life Publications our motto is, “Where the land ends, life begins.” Being close to the ocean feels as necessary to some as breathing. Studies have been done, books have been written, and all of the research points to the same idea: we seek the rhythmic, repetitive sounds of the waves as they roll, or sometimes crash, into the shore in order to reduce our anxiety and helps shift our minds into a peaceful, often contemplative state.

In this stunning coffee table book titled Sea State by Fletcher Boland, the photographer shares with readers some of the most memorable and significant images he has taken over the years in the same places that many of us find refuge. Perfect for beach enthusiasts, the collection of photos serve as an art piece and a tribute to the serenity we find at the ocean. The book is a reflection of Boland’s own evolution, as he too has often found nature to be a place of escape and of inspiration. Among shots he’s taken from his hometown in Marblehead, Massachusetts to beaches in Maine, Bermuda and even France, it’s no surprise that several of the blue spaces that Boland chose to put forth in his debut work are from the place we call home. Boland says, “The Cape is full of unique natural micro-environments that aren’t found elsewhere—the scraggly oak forests with low underbrush, the salt marshes, the dunes flowing into stunning beaches. Being present in these areas prompts a pause to consider that uniqueness and reflect on its appeal. The influence of the Cape is also personal. Having spent time here my entire life, I return to my favorite places to...