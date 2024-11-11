Cape-Cod-HOME

Shorelines: The Ocean Calls and I Must Go…

Cape Cod Home  /  Autumn 2024 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton / Photographer: Fletcher Boland 

Shorelines: The Ocean Calls and I Must Go…

Cape-Cod-HOME

Cape Cod Home  /  Autumn 2024 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton / Photographer: Fletcher Boland 


A captivating coffee table book showcases the beauty of several local Cape Cod beaches.

At Cape Cod Life Publications our motto is, “Where the land ends, life begins.” Being close to the ocean feels as necessary to some as breathing. Studies have been done, books have been written, and all of the research points to the same idea: we seek the rhythmic, repetitive sounds of the waves as they roll, or sometimes crash, into the shore in order to reduce our anxiety and helps shift our minds into a peaceful, often contemplative state. 

In this stunning coffee table book titled Sea State by Fletcher Boland, the photographer shares with readers some of the most memorable and significant images he has taken over the years in the same places that many of us find refuge. Perfect for beach enthusiasts, the collection of photos serve as an art piece and a tribute to the serenity we find at the ocean. The book is a reflection of Boland’s own evolution, as he too has often found nature to be a place of escape and of inspiration. Among shots he’s taken from his hometown in Marblehead, Massachusetts to beaches in Maine, Bermuda and even France, it’s no surprise that several of the blue spaces that Boland chose to put forth in his debut work are from the place we call home. Boland says, “The Cape is full of unique natural micro-environments that aren’t found elsewhere—the scraggly oak forests with low underbrush, the salt marshes, the dunes flowing into stunning beaches. Being present in these areas prompts a pause to consider that uniqueness and reflect on its appeal. The influence of the Cape is also personal. Having spent time here my entire life, I return to my favorite places to...

Want to read this article and more?

Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95.

Seaside Bridal Couture

Leslie Hatton

Leslie (Horne) Hatton enthusiastically joined Cape Cod Life in October of 2022. Educated in Mashpee and Falmouth, she graduated from Assumption College and received her Master of Education degree from Lesley College. A former teacher, she has taught middle school, preschool and most recently, fifth grade. She and her husband Tom have three children: Aidan, Colin, and Erin. Their newest family member is Millie, an outgoing, outrageously happy chocolate lab. She loves to talk about all of them so better not ask. One neat tidbit about Leslie is that she is the author of the locally best-selling children’s book Cape Cod ABCs, with over 10K books sold on Cape Cod, the Islands and across Massachusetts. Happiest in the summer with a little sun on her face, she loves being with friends and her family, laughing, drinking and eating all over beautiful Cape Cod.