Rates vs. Rewards

Market conditions and limited inventory have created a housing market that seemingly leaves few options. Unless of course you have the right professionals guiding your way.

Decisions involving our homes are always high on the list when it comes to research, options and thoughtful consideration. Universally considered the largest investments we make in our lives; our homes represent opportunities for good monetary choices as well as a safe haven for our loved ones and precious memories. Yet, recent interest rates climbing to levels not seen for decades, as well as a hot market that is in demand for a variety of competing factions—second-home owners, first-time home buyers and workforce solutions—make decisions about what constitutes a good move a complete mystery, and often a potential gamble. Those reasons alone are enough to reach out and rely on professionals to help you navigate the available options and perhaps even some innovative solutions.

Charlotte Green, First Vice President, Residential Mortgage Sales Manager at The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod says that regardless of where you are in the market, and despite the goals you hold important, there is more than likely a solution for your circumstance; the most important thing is to find a professional advisor who can work alongside you to achieve those goals. Green has been in the mortgage industry for nearly fifteen years, initially as a mortgage loan processor, and now as a seasoned professional at The Coop. She brings her experience in the unique Cape Cod market to each client she and her team work with. “All of my experience in banking has been in mortgage solutions, yet I’m always learning something new, whether it is new underwriting guidelines or a new income calculation approach. And of course, each client brings something new to the...