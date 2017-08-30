Local photographer Kim Roderiques recently introduced her first book, Dogs on Cape Cod, capturing the joy our dogs find in our special landscape here on Cape Cod. Her passion for photography, the canine species and the beauty of Cape Cod converge to create a collection of photographs that will touch your heart, pluck strings of memories of special pets that have moved on, and certainly inspire you to pick up the leash and whistle for your best friend.

“Dogs represent the best you could ever ask for in a person,” Roderiques says. “They are happy, appreciative of all the true essentials in life, love to be nurtured, and are content to simply be your companion. Dogs inspire me to be a better photographer because if I can capture their spirit, through a unique expression they make or an active passion they demonstrate, I feel incredible. When I photograph dogs, I go into a zone where my only focus is what’s in front of me: the sheer joy of the amazing dog!”

You couldn’t ask for a better place to spend time with your dog than the Cape. From scenic beaches to sprawling nature trails, there’s an adventure waiting for every dog owner and their furry companion. Kim Roderiques knows this, and it’s one of the many reasons that she has made photographing dogs a passion of hers. “My favorite place to photograph the dogs of the Cape is always changing,” she says, “but I particularly enjoy low tide.” A glance at the cover of her new book shows a serene pup relishing the sun on a sandy stretch of beach revealed by the recess of the tide, making it clear why Roderiques prefers this scenery.

The Cape’s special spots trigger internal emotions of reflection and appreciation within us humans, but the enjoyment a dog has when they’re bounding through the shallows of a lake in Dennis or chasing birds down a picturesque coastline in Chatham is a reminder of the simple joys of this area. Roderiques’ photos capture dogs of all sorts—from young labs to older terriers—making the most of life on the Cape and adding something special to the life of not only their families but also enriching their communities. You can see your favorite breed exploring Sandy Neck Beach or relaxing at Depot Pond, and immerse yourself in the world of Cape Cod dogs. Just be sure you’re prepared to walk away from the book with a newfound desire to add a four-legged member to your family. –Allyson Plessner

Dogs on Cape Cod is available at bookstores across the Cape. For more information, visit dogsoncapecod.com.

