The bounty of the season: articles on farmers and food artisans
This article was written by Allyson Plessner and Rachel Ayotte
A celebration of Cape & Islands farmers and food purveyors, plus details on 26 upcoming fairs, festivals and events.
Articles on the following farmers and food artisans:
Cape Cod Select – Carver
Cape Cod Organic Farm – Barnstable
Fromage À Trois – Dennis
Redberry Farm – Eastham
farm.field.sea – Martha’s Vineyard
Cisco Brewers – Nantucket
Mark your calendars for fun and games: Upcoming fairs and festivals showcase local food, beer, artwork and more
You might also like:
Local high school teams share winning traditions, wonderful memories
Profiles of three Cape Cod teams that completed championship seasons last fall In the fall of 2016, the Barnstable High School…Read More
Photo Portfolio: Idyllic imagery by Michael Petrizzo
Falmouth artist combines photography and digital editing talents to create magnificent Cape Cod images It is easy—very easy—to get lost…Read More
Doggone it, they’re adorable!
Local photographer Kim Roderiques recently introduced her first book, Dogs on Cape Cod, capturing the joy our dogs find in…Read More