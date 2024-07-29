Fine Dining

A meal shared at Leonessa in Yarmouth Port will find it’s way into your most treasured memories.

On Cape Cod, a variety of restaurants achieve notoriety. Restaurants that have been around for generations, have the longest lines or are known to serve the best lobster roll. It is rare that a new restaurant finds its way in the metaphorical “Cape Cod Restaurant Hall of Fame,” but there may be an emerging contender. Whether lounging on a blanket at Sandy Neck Beach or strolling up Commercial Street in Provincetown, there’s one restaurant whose name is spreading like wildfire, and that is Leonessa in Yarmouth Port. With one year of business under its belt, this restaurant darling has captured everyone’s hearts through its focus on exceptional service and innovative recipes.

Want to read this article and more? Subscribe today to our Digital Edition to gain full access to this article plus every issue of LIFE or HOME for only $9.95. Login Subscribe

Husband and wife duo Diego Mota and Taylor Amara opened Leonessa’s doors in April of 2023 after years of experience working in the Boston restaurant industry. Amara, a Chatham native, has strong roots in the business community on the Cape, with her family owning and operating Amara’s Italian Bakery and Specialty Shop in downtown Chatham for over 10 years. In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in Food and Beverage Management at the prestigious Johnson & Wales University, Amara has worked in many notable institutions such as the Seaport Hotel and Seaport World Trade Center in Boston. Today, she serves as the General Manager of Leonessa, and says owning one’s own restaurant is a “completely different ballpark.” She adds, “We learned so much from our time at other establishments working hard and rising through the ranks, but now that we own our own restaurant, we’re able to control all aspects and make executive decisions without another person to answer to.” ...