In the Neighborhood

Local entrepreneurs Gabe and Brooke Leidner are all in, in Harwich Port.

To paint the picture of the village of Harwich Port is easily done, a small community of hydrangea covered cottages, locally owned boutiques, bookstores, ice cream shops and restaurants all tucked into the coastal town of Harwich. The village itself, could almost be plucked right out of a movie or compared to the close-knit fictional town of Stars Hollow, from the beloved series Gilmore Girls.

For 19 years, the Hot Stove Saloon has been a staple of the community. Where locals and visitors alike can catch a game with friends and enjoy the comfort food they love—a place character Luke Danes, Stars Hollow’s diner owner, would envy. The upscale pub opened its doors in May of 2005 as a shared venture between local father and son duo Ron, a Coast Guard Veteran, and Gabe Leidner, an Air Force Veteran. A baseball bar through and through, the space is filled with historic baseball memorabilia and 15 flat screen TVs (yes 15!). “The name itself, Hot Stove Saloon, is inspired by the olden days when groups of friends would gather and talk baseball around the hot stove, listening to the game on the radio in hopes their team pulls out a win,” shares Gabe. Open year-round for lunch and dinner seven days a week, the pub offers the best local seafood, burgers, sandwiches, delicious cocktails and more, making it the perfect spot to bring your family after a quintessential Cape Cod summer evening rooting for your favorite Cape Cod Baseball League team.

Gabe says, “When we first opened the Hot Stove there were really only two restaurants on the strip.” Today, Harwich Port is a bustling center for local business owners, as the...