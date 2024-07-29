Wine Press: Dunn & Sons

Grand Crew

Dunn & Sons Wine transforms the Cape’s access, understanding and enjoyment of the ever-changing world of wine.

Some decisions spring forward from years of contemplation, some decisions are made so quickly it may be difficult to identify the process of consideration. And some decisions are born from unique circumstances that might otherwise be impossible to replicate. That’s pretty much how it happened for Adam and Erica Dunn, owners of The Pheasant on Route 6A in Dennis Village, one of the most noteworthy restaurants on the Cape. “Everyone had to re-think the way we did business and what was important during COVID,” Erica recalls. Her husband Adam continues the thought when he says, “When the Commonwealth of Massachusetts adjusted the laws and allowed restaurants to sell alcohol with takeout food, it opened a door to a whole other opportunity to share what we found interesting and noteworthy with our patrons who had already become loyal through our dining relationships.”

The couple, who had been creating a buzz on the Cape dining scene since their acquisition of the iconic Red Pheasant restaurant in 2018, where their clearly focused aesthetic and delivery of exceptional creative dishes have generated a fervent buzz, have an enthusiastic approach to the dynamic offerings of today’s wine world. “Our love for wine is really indistinguishable from our passion for food,” Adam shares. “Obviously, the two go hand-in-hand. When we started offering various wines as part of our take-out in 2020, we designated a space in the restaurant as a pop-up wine shop, where we had the opportunity to utilize the process for some education and exposure to wines we thought people would enjoy.” Erica adds, “We presented the wine with an informative description card...