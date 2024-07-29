Wine Press: Josh Cellars

Josh Cellars wines are the perfect partner for a seaside escape.

Whether relaxing on a front porch, digging your toes in the sand outstretched in a beach chair, or dining out at one of Cape Cod’s many amazing restaurants, there’s nothing like the moment you take a sip from a chilled glass of crisp, refreshing white wine on a summer day. Just in time for warmer weather, Cape Cod local vintner Joseph Carr, founder of Josh Cellars, announces the launch of the company’s latest innovation, Seaswept; a delicious white wine, lower in alcohol content and full of bright flavors.

A light, easy-to-drink white wine, Josh Cellars’ Seaswept is the perfect choice for any summer occasion, promising a refreshing escape from the heat or stresses left over from the day. The essence of a Cape Cod summer involves time spent with family or friends, taking advantage of all the opportunities that come from being surrounded by natural beauty and Seaswept makes for a perfect accompaniment. “Consumers deserve delicious wine with fewer rules,” Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits President, Tom Steffanci says, “With its low alcohol and light, crisp flavor, Seaswept is perfect for occasions where people often opt for a light beer or seltzer, such as at the beach, pool or home barbeque.”

Featuring grapes coming out of the cooler growing regions of California, this new blend is a combination of two of the freshest and easy-to-drink white wine varietals, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio. Josh Cellars’ new creation invites sparkling aromas and flavors of citrus and blossom, green melon and cut grass to the palate. With an ABV (alcohol by volume) of only 11.5%, it is a perfect light...