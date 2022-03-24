Focus: E.J. Jaxtimer Builder, Inc.

Backyard Retreat

Gold Award, Excellence in Outdoor Living Space

This Sudbury Design Group custom-designed, freestanding open air pool cabana was built by E.J. Jaxtimer Builder, Inc., and provides privacy from the abutting golf course, while incorporating a cleverly designed landscape to enhance the aesthetics of this backyard oasis.

The cabana features a wood burning fireplace and chimney made of fieldstone and thermal bluestone. The exterior features red cedar shingles, a copper flat seamed roof, New England Estate Style Louver red cedar shutters, and a custom designed and fabricated rustic door.

Bromic Platinum Smart-Heat™ outdoor heaters blend into their environment and provide optimal warmth in the off-season. An energy efficient Lutron infrared lighting control system, a motorized awning for additional shading, and high-end ENERGY STAR® appliances, round out the smart technology.

The Sea Goddess

Gold Award, Excellence in Historic Renovation or Restoration

“The Sea Goddess,” a masterfully restored 1880’s home in Osterville, received a full makeover inside and out. The exterior was updated with new windows and doors to match the existing details, decorative lantern lighting, shutters and flower boxes were all customized.

A remodeled modern kitchen equipped with custom-built cabinetry and appliances from KAM Appliances, a breakfast room, dining room, family room, and a spacious library with ocean views are at the core of what makes this project special. The character of the home was preserved by restoring the original fireplaces and millwork, while adding sophisticated finishes to enhance the natural beauty. From the decorative floor paintings to ceiling canvases, not an inch of this home was overlooked.

“The Sea Goddess” was also a 2020 Bulfinch Award Winner. Architecture by Patrick Ahearn, Architect…

