Focus On: Adorn

Adorn of East Orleans is a mother-daughter owned shop, featuring a curated collection of handcrafted jewelry, fine art, home décor, accessories, gifts and so much more.

Jenny and Molly Avellar, the dynamic mother-daughter duo of Adorn, were both raised in Orleans, right down the road from their shop, which they opened in May of 2015. Jenny and Molly have combined their creative energies and ideas, creating a unique environment for shoppers to enjoy.

At Adorn, you will find a distinctive collection of handcrafted jewelry including Molly’s own line, Molly Avellar Jewelry. Molly has been creating jewelry for over a decade and her studio resides within the shop. Customers can watch her creating new pieces in her studio and take a minute to chat. Molly’s work ranges from large statement rings crafted in sterling silver with carefully picked stones such as dendritic agate or ocean jasper, to delicate fine jewelry featuring rose cut diamonds and 14k gold. Her Tidal Flats Collection has also become well known and draws inspiration from the compelling patterns and textures of the tidal flats across the Cape and Islands.

Alongside Molly’s jewelry line, Adorn features the work of around eight-10 other independent jewelry designers. Some of the designers currently featured include Kimberley Deane, Sarah Swell, Jess Guerrieri, Porcelain & Stone, Crooked Pond, and Shepherds Run Jewelry. Each designer has their own unique style and their pieces meet the highest standard of craftsmanship. Whether you are looking for a bold statement piece, everyday earrings, or fine jewelry, there is something for everyone.

Adorn’s jewelry collection is just one facet of the shop’s ever-changing selection of goods, including local fine art, block print textiles, house plants, home accents, accessories, and more. Find Adorn on the way to Nauset Beach in East Orleans.

adorncapecod.com

774-316-4245

211 Main Street, East Orleans