Focus On: AP Kimball Construction

From remodeling to new construction, AP Kimball’s collaborative approach and meticulous attention to detail will ensure a successful project.

Based in Orleans, AP Kimball Construction, LLC is a boutique custom builder that specializes in building new luxury homes, as well as full home remodeling. Their broad expertise means that they have pretty much seen and dealt with anything that could arise during a construction project. Principal and owner of the firm, Peter Kimball says, “We’ve worked on many challenging projects, so we are used to adapting to new situations and finding solutions.”

Kimball spent 25 years as an engineer in the high-tech industry until 2003, when he made the choice to move to the Cape full-time and start the company. “My father was a home builder growing up, so I was familiar with the industry, I had prior experience, and I knew I could combine my engineering background and passion for creating beautiful properties with my love for the area,” shares Kimball, who embraces the active lifestyle found on the Cape.

“We’re not a large firm, which keeps us busy—but enables us to be hands-on and nimble,” explains Kimball. Kimball works closely with architects, designers, and homeowners to come up with a plan and overall design. “We frequently assist clients with the design process so they don’t become overwhelmed, Kimball says. For every design choice there are literally 100s of options. When it comes to customizing each home, guiding owners through that process can be one of the biggest challenges. “Building trust and being hands-on are a huge part of what we do,” says Kimball.

Kimball says the majority of his business is whole house remodeling and major additions. “For those projects we’re typically working with architects and designers—many of whom we have worked with for years. We have strong relationships in the area and are lucky to have a trusted group of subcontractors and suppliers who help us to provide quality work on tight schedules and guarantee high quality innovative products. Our collaborative approach helps us to work efficiently with architects and design professionals, and that makes the process easier for the homeowner.” Kimball is a past president of HBRACC, the local homebuilders and remodelers association.

For AP Kimball Construction, no potential project is too big or too small. In everything they do, they take great care and pride in providing outstanding personal service to their clients to achieve the best results.

apkimballconstruction.com

508-737-1258

5 Namskaket Road, Orleans, MA