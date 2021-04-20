Handcrafted Lanterns since 1987.

Chris Heal, second generation owner of Northeast Lantern Company, is carrying on his father’s legacy. Gordon Heal started the company after working for a local weathervane shop in Hampton Falls.

Whether you’re looking for indoor or outdoor, functional or decoration lighting, Northeast Lantern can help. “We sell a range of indoor and outdoor fixtures that can seamlessly adapt to your décor. All our lights are made out of natural material that will age with its environment and will develop a living finish that will patina with time. With vast selection of our products contemporary, transitional and colonial you can easily find the style that best suits your house. With our standard offering of 5 finishes and 3 different glasses you can easily create a custom look at our standard price. Our biggest offering to our clients is our custom capabilities. We are known for our detail and expert eyes to create anything someone dreams up,” says Heal.

Northeast Lantern Company’s products are dreamed up in New England and handcrafted in the U.S, guaranteeing quality products made to withstand harsh New England, and Cape Cod, weather. “Brass and Copper are widely used in the salty atmosphere (think boats brass, and copper on the Statue of Liberty) and we back our craftsmanship with a life time guarantee, you can easily drive around any seacoast and spot our fixtures,” Heal explains. As for those fixtures you’ll spot, Heal says the most popular in the area are the Concord Collection or the Onion. “We feel that these two families pay homage to the past yet still having sleek lines to adding jewelry to any Cape Home.”

You can find Northeast Lantern’s products on the Cape and Islands at Cape Cod Lanterns in Chatham, Flemings in Cohasset, Lights + Living in Eastham, Nantucket Lightshop on Nantucket and at many Walpole Outdoors locations across New England.

Visit northeastlantern.com for more information.