Focus On: Seabreezes Clothing

Twenty years dressing women for all the Cape has to offer, today and tomorrow.

Marilyn Chambers, owner of SeaBreezes Clothing on Main Street in Hyannis, is proudly commemorating her 20th year of business. The bright and spacious boutique has long been a favorite destination for women who love to shop “Cape Cod Casual.” Women of all ages are certain to find a large selection of casual and chic clothing to suit any taste, occasion and budget.

Displays of high quality tops, dresses, jackets, and pants, sourced from markets all over the USA and abroad fill the store with energetic colors and soothing monochromatic hues. In addition to the thoughtfully curated selection, Marilyn’s staff is accomplished at recommending pieces or full ensembles for every body type as well as a myriad of occasions and events. Marilyn explains, “The Cape is such a unique place, it actually calls for a unique wardrobe. It is relaxed and casual, but presents a smart pulled together look.”

That personalized service is what each person receives as soon as they walk through the door at SeaBreezes. From a friendly greeting, to suggestions for accessorizing, and helpful consultation on sizing options all contributes to why clients have shopped at SeaBreezes for years. “We are blessed with a strong year round following,” Marilyn states. “And we always know when the seasonal residents have arrived because they stop in to catch up and see what’s new in the store. After 20 years, we are now dressing the next generation of our customers.”

Ms. Chambers opened the store in 2001 after a successful career in retail off-Cape. “I knew I wanted to own my own business, and in the beginning the store was smaller, more seasonal and focused primarily on resort wear,” Marilyn explains. The success of the business warranted expanding to a larger space down the street and extending hours to a year round schedule.

“The last 20 years have not only been about growing this business, but about growing relationships,” Chambers reflects. “I love what I do and I love that the store has a place in people’s lives.” SeaBreezes is not just a clothing store, but a community of women helping other women look and feel their very best.

seabreezescapecod.com

508-775-3775

556 Main Street, Hyannis