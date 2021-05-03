Two sisters take the store they always loved into the future.

Sisters Samantha Leonard and Corrie Mays are the newest owners of Marstons Mills’ beloved Plum Porch. Born and raised in Marstons Mills, they are well aware of the joys the iconic shop has provided locals and visitors over the years. When they purchased the store in 2017 they knew they wanted to be the next chapter in the legacy of the store, “Just like everyone else we loved the store growing up. The Plum Porch has always been such a staple of the village and really of the Cape,” they explain. Although both come from very different career backgrounds, Samantha and Corrie knew they wanted to start something together as a team, “We like to say it was very serendipitous timing, we were ready for a change,” Samantha explains.

The Plum Porch has always been a sure thing when it comes to finding a unique and most importantly, affordable gift. “We knew the primary focus we wanted to hone in on for the store was working with local artists. It’s pretty special to be able to support and work with local artisans, most of whom are also women,” Corrie explains. “The shop has enabled us to be a part of the community in so many new ways, it has become so much more than just retail.” Recent changes include a dress boutique that their customers are also eagerly embracing. In 2020, the duo helped provide over 100 Easter baskets to local children in need through A Baby Center and also started a Give & Give Back project which allowed them to donate gift bundles of soap, lotion and other donated goods from local artisans to nearly 400 local healthcare heroes.

“The year-round support of the community has always been phenomenal, but we especially felt it during COVID,” Corrie confirms. “People kept referring to us as a ‘ray of sunshine,’ saying that we offered hope and happiness during a dark time, and that we got them through it.” The thankful sisters finish each other’s sentences, “We’re just going to continue to grow, adapt and listen to the feedback from our amazing community.”

181 Cotuit Road, Marstons Mills

508-420-7118

plumporch.com