Paul Miskovsky creates outdoor rooms for a close family to get together and spend precious moments making memories.

Neil and Janet (Jay) DeAngelis have always loved the Cape. As children they both spent vacation time on Cape Cod and as a young couple they spent many summer weekends visiting family and friends in Yarmouth Port and Hyannis. While raising their own family—a daughter, two sons, and some beloved golden retrievers—spots like Craigville Beach and Mayflower Beach provided the idyllic backdrop to family getaways full of memories to last a lifetime. With the children now grown, when the couple decided to relocate from the Boston area to the Cape, it was a traditional home, with deeded beach access to a lovely private beach on the fringe of West Falmouth Harbor, that offered a place to drop anchor. The home had been built by a successful local realtor, who through several of his own development projects has seen his share of good ideas in home design, many of which were incorporated into this four-bedroom Cape with its traditional doghouse dormers, reclaimed pine floors and center chimney wood-burning fireplace.

“The home definitely had good bones,” the DeAngelis’ explain, “but we did do some significant renovations to really make it our own.” Those renovations were not just for the inside living areas, but also included major landscape changes necessary to create the style of living they desired.

An article in a local magazine led to a meeting with Paul Miskovsky, owner and founder of Miskovsky Landscaping, Inc. in Falmouth. “This project really evolved in stages,” Miskovsky explains. “The first request the homeowners presented was primarily functional to deal with some issues in the backyard. We needed to re-direct some drainage, and also the back and side perimeter of the lot had several…