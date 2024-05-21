Good Reads in LIFE: Get Ready to Get Organized!

Some of us remember being in grade school when the teacher would instruct us to do some creative writing—come up with our own topic and simply begin; “Write about anything,” the teacher would say. For some, this was no easy task. Without guidance or a template to follow on what to write, or even how to go about tackling a particular subject, was a daunting assignment. Getting organized is much like that. Advice from television or social media platforms bombard us to simply do it, but for many, this is akin to that intimidating writing assignment: Where to begin? What will I need? What do I keep and what do I discard? Do I have the time for this, and is it even worth it? Thankfully, there are experts, like Nicole Gabai, CVOP™, of B. Organized!, for whom organization comes easy; much like a teacher or a tutor might assist you with a writing assignment, Gabai can provide expertise that can aid in the efforts to collect, classify, and coordinate the areas in our lives that could benefit from more structure.

Gabai, a Falmouth resident, has been an organizer and an artist from early on. The daughter of adventurous parents, she lived an unconventional childhood—traveling and relocating many times. Attending a Montessori school in Paris at a young age, she began to seek refuge in regularity and the calm it provided. “It’s proven that our minds seek order,” she says, “we are constantly trying to make sense of our space and our surroundings. It’s a natural instinct.” Craving this sense of peace, Gabai turned to art and organization. She left home to immerse herself in color and creativity at Parsons School of Design in New York City and earned her BFA from the...