Good Reads in LIFE: Get Ready to Get Organized!

Cape Cod Life  /  April/May 2024 /

Writer: Leslie Hatton

Some of us remember being in grade school when the teacher would instruct us to do some creative writing—come up with our own topic and simply begin; “Write about anything,” the teacher would say. For some, this was no easy task. Without guidance or a template to follow on what to write, or even how to go about tackling a particular subject, was a daunting assignment. Getting organized is much like that. Advice from television or social media platforms bombard us to simply do it, but for many, this is akin to that intimidating writing assignment: Where to begin? What will I need? What do I keep and what do I discard? Do I have the time for this, and is it even worth it? Thankfully, there are experts, like Nicole Gabai, CVOP™, of B. Organized!, for whom organization comes easy; much like a teacher or a tutor might assist you with a writing assignment, Gabai can provide expertise that can aid in the efforts to collect, classify, and coordinate the areas in our lives that could benefit from more structure.

Gabai, a Falmouth resident, has been an organizer and an artist from early on. The daughter of adventurous parents, she lived an unconventional childhood—traveling and relocating many times. Attending a Montessori school in Paris at a young age, she began to seek refuge in regularity and the calm it provided. “It’s proven that our minds seek order,” she says, “we are constantly trying to make sense of our space and our surroundings. It’s a natural instinct.” Craving this sense of peace, Gabai turned to art and organization. She left home to immerse herself in color and creativity at Parsons School of Design in New York City and earned her BFA from the...

Leslie Hatton

Leslie (Horne) Hatton enthusiastically joined Cape Cod Life in October of 2022. Educated in Mashpee and Falmouth, she graduated from Assumption College and received her Master of Education degree from Lesley College. A former teacher, she has taught middle school, preschool and most recently, fifth grade. She and her husband Tom have three children: Aidan, Colin, and Erin. Their newest family member is Millie, an outgoing, outrageously happy chocolate lab. She loves to talk about all of them so better not ask. One neat tidbit about Leslie is that she is the author of the locally best-selling children’s book Cape Cod ABCs, with over 10K books sold on Cape Cod, the Islands and across Massachusetts. Happiest in the summer with a little sun on her face, she loves being with friends and her family, laughing, drinking and eating all over beautiful Cape Cod.