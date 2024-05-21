Spotlight: DeMelo Brothers

Generational Knowledge

For almost 50 years, the landscape professionals at DeMelo Brothers in Marstons Mills have kept the Cape growing.

For most, the magic of a Cape house is not only found in the charming and comfortable interior, hopefully with plenty of bedrooms for guests and places to entertain, but also a lush and inviting exterior where the entertaining can spill outdoors for more than six months of the year. The Marstons Mills’ second-generation landscape company, DeMelo Brothers knows a thing or two about creating a landscape for homeowners that will not only meet but exceed their expectations. The full-service landscape company, co-owned by siblings Robert DeMelo and Lisa Lamminen, has been transforming landscapes for almost 50 years. DeMelo says, “What we think makes us different from other offerings on the Cape starts first with our long history.

I grew up in this business, every day after school, every weekend, I would be here at the yard or going with my father to a job. This has been a big part of my entire life.” DeMelo certainly committed to his passion for the family business with the degree he earned at the venerable Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts.

DeMelo says each client’s project is different and requires careful analysis and discussion to create a successful outcome. “I never know what any project will entail, because it is only through discussion that the homeowner’s goals, the site’s opportunities and challenges are discovered, and how the landscape and the clients will best intersect,” DeMelo explains. Through the myriad of services and expertise offered by DeMelo including design; local board representation; hardscape installation; irrigation; native species mitigation; and overall installation; the established organization has proven their ability to successfully transform landscapes across the Cape.

One recent project can be witnessed at the new headquarters of KAM Appliances on Aggregate Way in Hyannis. Easily dismissed as a parking lot with some plantings, DeMelo explains how the unique site came with a list of challenges that required careful thought and planning. “The building is fairly geometric,” DeMelo states. “And it is surrounded either by pavement or untamed natural brush and sandy substrate. We needed to create a plan that would thrive in the increased heat generated by the surrounding site, as well as incorporate plant material that would provide visual interest while softening the overall appearance of the new building.” The result is a natural landscape that is perfect for the Cape Cod aesthetic in all four seasons, without appearing to be out of place in such an arid location.

“We have been doing this for a long time, my father before us, and now my sister and myself. Hopefully we will be doing it for a long time to come, because we both love it,” DeMelo affirms with a smile.

For more information about DeMelo Bros, Inc., visit demelobros.com or call (508) 374-1404.