Good Things in LIFE is back to give you a few of our beach bag essentials for summer 2023!

Beach Baggage

A fashionable and durable go-to beach bag is a must for any summer season. This year, our choice is the No. 16 Cottage Bag by A Nantucket Summer. Sporting an idyllic print of a quintessential Nantucket “hydrangea covered cottage,” this American made tote will instantly transport you to a warm summer day on island. Available for purchase at anantucketsummer.com.

Stay Crispy

If you know us, you know we love to snack! Nantucket Crisps can always be found in our beach bag in case of a much needed quick fix. With a variety of flavors dreamt up on and inspired by Nantucket, owners Hayden and Sara are on a mission to bring a crispy, non-GMO, gluten and dairy-free beach snack to the region and beyond all while supporting Whale & Dolphin Conservation through their sales. To find a store where Nantucket Crisps are sold near you, visit nantucketcrisps.com.

Photo by Katie Bartow

Cozy & Coastal

When it comes to ew England weather, a day at the beach can be unpredictable, so packing a sweatshirt is always a good idea. This year, we’re bundling up in the Cape Towns Crew by local small business, From The Cape Table. Featuring a unique design depicting the outline of the Cape and its towns, the sweatshirt is designed to evoke those same feelings that wash over you when you cross over the bridge says owner Zoe Tsongalis. Available for purchase locally at Ashley Irene Boutique in Mashpee Commons and online at fromthecapetable.square.site.

Shady Lady

Sun protection is always a must! We love the Jacqueline boater hat with the ACK Attack band from Beach Road for some extra sun protection when those UV rays are in full swing. Inspired by their time on Nantucket, co-founders and childhood best friends set out to make fashionable hats (with styles named after their daughters), with interchangeable bands for any outfit, while supporting local charities through their sales. Purchase online at beachroadus.com.

Sandy Hands, Full Heart

Whether it’s on our wrist or safely tucked in our favorite beach bag as we take a dip in the ocean, we’re carrying our favorite Cape Cod beach with us always with the Touch the World Bracelet by Dune Jewelry. 10% from the sale of each bracelet in this collection directly benefits a range of special causes close to this sandy business’ heart. Available locally at Dune Boutique, Harwich Port and online at dunejewelry.com.

Finding Nirvana

What’s a beach day without a quick stop to Nirvana for your go-to coffee order and a sweet or savory treat? Voted Cape Cod Life’s “Best of” Gold Coffee 2022 (and in many past years), Nirvana has proved to be a local favorite due to their creative and delicious drinks! Minutes from Millway Beach, the inviting Main Street coffee shop is an easy and scenic stop before a day full of sun—gift card in hand. Nirvana Coffee Company is located at 3206 Main Street in Barnstable.

Coastal Reader

No beach day is complete without the perfect beach read. This summer, we’re stuck on the page-turner, All the Days of Summer; by New York Times bestselling author Nancy Thayer. Set on Nantucket, this book will have you immersed in the journey of one woman’s self rediscovery, while navigating her complicated familial relationships—all while feeling as though you’re cozied up watching your favorite Nancy Meyers film. Available for purchase locally at Titcomb’s Bookshop in East Sandwich and online at nancythayer.com.

Sand Free Fun

An easy to clean and sand resistant Beach Sheet is the way to go for summer 2023! Dreamt up by a husband and wife duo, Beach Sheets are the perfect alternative to a dry clean only beach blanket. Made with 100% heavyweight cotton, these six by six foot sheets are made to withstand the test of time—and children. Available in a variety of fun patterns and colors, there is even a collection inspired by the Cape & Islands. Available for purchase at beachsheets.com.

Make sure to follow us on Instagram at @capecodlife for a chance to win everything featured in this article!